With a contrary vote, Vasco’s Deliberative Council recommends sale of SAF to 777 | vasco

In a meeting on Wednesday night, the Deliberative Council of Vasco recommended to the partners the approval of the proposal of 777 Partners by SAF. The decision, based on the opinions issued by the powers of the club on the contracts, was taken after 181 votes in favour, one against and seven abstentions.

The meeting, with the participation of 189 counselors, started shortly after 8 pm, with more than 30 people present at the Nautical Headquarters of Lagoa and the rest in a virtual room. For the recommendation to be approved, at least 2/3 of the voters would have to vote “yes”, as it happened. The last step for the approval of the sale of SAF will take place on August 7, with the General Meeting of partners.

Before the vote, the president of the Special Commission responsible for analyzing the contracts, Roberto Duque Estrada, explained how the group made up of 15 counselors worked. Both the opinion of the commission, as well as the opinions of the Fiscal Council and the Council of Meritorious, were accessed by the directors for this Wednesday’s meeting.

1 of 3 Meeting of the Deliberative Council on the proposal of 777 by SAF do Vasco — Photo: Emanuelle Ribeiro/ge Meeting of the Deliberative Council on the proposal of 777 by SAF do Vasco — Photo: Emanuelle Ribeiro/ge

The opinion of the Special Committee was not signed by two members. The benefactors Alexandre Bitencourt and Luís Manuel Fernandes prepared another document with “critical risks” of the process. They asked for the floor to explain why there was no signature. The main risk, according to the separate opinion of the two advisors, is the lack of effective guarantee that the SAF will maintain high investments in football after the period of initial contributions, that is, after 2026.

– The interest of all of us is to guarantee an investment grade so that Vasco can remain for a long period disputing titles, and the investor’s interest is to make money exploring the brand. There may be converging interests, of course, but there are also divergent ones – said Luís Manuel.

Minutes before, the atmosphere was one of uncertainty about the holding of the meeting. This is because the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro accepted this Wednesday the request of five Meritorious partners of Vasco and forced the club to open contracts with 777 Partners.

– Vasco was not officially summoned. There is no decision that prevents the meeting – said the president of the Deliberative Council, Carlos Fonseca, before the voting began.

The sentence of judge Luiz Roldão de Freitas Gomes Filho gave Vasco a period of 48 hours from the summons to comply with the decision and open the contracts. The lower court ruling rejected the group’s request. The decision in the second instance, given as a preliminary injunction this Wednesday, was accepted.

To grant injunctive relief, the judge argued that “there are indications that the constitution of Vasco da Gama SAF may take place at a close date” and cited the example of the CD meeting that takes place at night at the Nautical Headquarters.

