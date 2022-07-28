With the expansion of 5G in Brazil, iPhone can get an update at the request of Minister Fábio Faria

Concerned about iPhone users who, for now, cannot use the 5G that reaches more cities, the minister personally goes to Apple to ask the company to adjust the device to the Brazilian signal.

After months with 5G DSSwhich simulates the fastest signal via 4G networks, and pure 5G only in the capital Brasília, the cities of João Pessoa, Porto Alegre and Belo Horizonte will receive this Friday, 29, the network in dedicated frequencies in Non-Standalone (NSA) and Standalone (SA) standards.

However, in the case of 5G SA, only a few devices are compatible so far, and the iPhone is not one of them. To resolve the issue, the Communications Minister himself, Fábio Faria, scheduled a trip to Apple’s headquarters on August 2 to ask the company to release the resource for Brazilian iPhones.

“We are going to ask Apple to expedite these updates,” said the minister at a press conference on Wednesday, 27th. “Our idea is that by the end of September, together with the deadline for all [as capitais] are working”.

Even if the request is granted. The minister’s request may not guarantee access to 5G for many more Brazilians. Among the 242 million cell phones in the country, the most used brand is Samsung, with 40.54% of the market, according to StatCounter. Then comes Motorola (26.87%), Xiaomi (11.45%), LG (9.48%) and then Apple (9.36%).

