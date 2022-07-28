Without Patrick, SPFC counts on Léo and Miranda to host América-MG

São Paulo concluded its preparation, this Wednesday (27), for the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, against América-MG. Rogério Ceni’s team will not have Patrick, who is still in physical therapy. In Sunday’s match (24), against Goiás, the midfielder felt pain in his left thigh and had to leave the field. On the other hand, defenders Léo and Miranda are recovering from their muscular problems and reinforce the team in the duel that takes place in Morumbi.

Other athletes are doubtful. This is the case of goalkeeper Jandrei who, as in previous days, partially participated in the activities carried out by the tricolor cast. The medical team must wait another 24 hours to confirm the player’s availability. The archer hasn’t played since the 17th, when he was hit on the back. On that occasion, São Paulo drew 2-2 with Fluminense, for the Brazilian Championship.

Alisson, on the other hand, is a doubt with lesser chances of going to the field. The player is recovered and participated in all training normally throughout this week. Physical reconditioning, however, may be a factor preventing his return this Thursday, as he has not played for almost two months.

Tomorrow, from 20h (from Brasília), the ball for São Paulo and América-MG. In its latest announcement, Tricolor reported that 44,000 tickets were sold in advance for the duel. The return game takes place on the 18th, in Belo Horizonte.