Women can stop Hollywood because of anti-abortion laws

More than a month after the US Supreme Court suspended the right to abortion, Hollywood women decided to pressure media conglomerates to take stronger action. More than 400 of Hollywood’s top screenwriters and producers have jointly signed a letter demanding clearer measures to protect pregnancy protocols. If they are not heard within ten days, there is a possibility that they will all fold their arms!

The letter, obtained exclusively by Variety, has 411 signatures, including names such as Shonda Rhimes (Grey’s Anatomy and Bridgerton), Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll), Bisha K. Ali (Ms. Marvel), Marta Kaufman (Friends) and Amy Sherman-Palladino (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel). They gave ten days, from the publication of the message this Thursday (28), for companies like Netflix, Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery, NBCUniversal and Apple comment on their requests.

The message puts a stopwatch on the foreheads of Hollywood’s top executives. If they do not respond to requests, they may leave their positions until more effective measures are taken. Among the requirements, written policies on the allowances companies will give to employees who need to travel to another state if they decide to terminate a pregnancy.

Producers and writers are also demanding that media conglomerates immediately stop funding political campaigns by anti-abortion candidates — Disney, in particular, got into hot water with its collaborators after it was revealed that it had supported politicians who voted in favor of abortion. Florida law dubbed the Don’t Say Gay.

One of the states where the matter should have the most repercussions is Georgia, which offers millionaire tax incentives for audiovisual productions to be shot there. Most of the Marvel movies and series, for example, are recorded there. As it is ruled by Republican Brian Kemp, abortion should not be approved in state law. Netflix has already said it is reconsidering bringing new productions to the state.

Check out the letter sent by Hollywood women to industry bosses:

We are 411 creators, showrunners and head writers currently working on every TV network and streaming platform in the industry today. We have serious concerns about the lack of specific production protocols to protect those working in anti-abortion states.

It is unacceptable to ask anyone to choose between their human rights and their job. The situation raises basic questions of equality, health and safety at work. Many of us would not have the careers and families we have today if we were not assured of the freedom to choose what was best for ourselves. We are committed, as a group, to protecting our and our colleagues’ fundamental human rights.

Currently, any pregnant person who works for one of its productions in states that have criminalized abortion does so at great risk. It is important that you understand these risks and have comprehensive solutions in place.

The purpose of this letter is to review your current safety and security protocols on this vital issue to determine whether or not we will continue to work in such high risk environments.

In ten business days from today, we will demand a review of your abortion safety plan, with details of policies and processes that ensure our safety, protect our health and defend our human rights. We expect your plan to include details that include, but are not limited to:

Written and published policies and procedures to provide necessary travel allowances for the abortion of employees of your productions, including specific information on how these employees’ medical confidentiality will be respected.

Protocols that detail the scope of medical care for employees of your productions, including for ectopic pregnancy and other complications that require medical treatment via abortion.

Clear policies on protection from criminal and civil lawsuits, including identification and defense against liability for any member of a production who facilitates protocols or provides company information and methods to an employee seeking an abortion.

Promise to immediately discontinue all political donations to anti-abortion candidates and political action committees.

As there are productions currently being filmed in states where abortion is illegal or on the verge of criminalization, your immediate response is required and expected within ten working days.

Megan Abbott

Diane Ademu-John

Ali Adler

Pamela Adlon

Abby Ajayi

Desiree Akhavan

Zakiyyah Alexander

Bisha K. Ali

Gabrielle Allan

Kayla Alpert

Sofia Alvarez

Jane Anderson

Lucia Aniello

Amy Aniobi

Valerie Armstrong

Nicole Jefferson Asher

Michelle Ashford

Liz Astrof

Meredith Averill

Rachel Axler

Annie Baker

Gemma Baker

Jenna Bans

Carol Barbee

Sara Bareilles

Tanya Barfield

Kate Barnow

Kristen Bartlett

Vanessa Bayer

Nicole Beattie

Monica Beletsky

Lake Bell

Shaz Bennett

Eleanor Bergstein

Julia Bicknell

Jenny Bicks

Jocelyn Bioh

Ashley Nicole Black

Amy Bloom

Rachel Bloom

Andrea Thornton Bolden

Kathryn Borel

Hannah Bos

Rebecca Boss

Yvette Bowser

Christine Boylan

Patricia Breen

Kelli Breslin

Corinne Brinkerhoff

Mara Brock Akil

Aline Brosh McKenna

Jess Brownell

Julia Brownell

Carrie Brownstein

Gemma Burgess

Sarah Burgess

Lila Byock

Jennifer Cacicio

Gloria Calderon Kellett

Wendy Calhoun

Sheila Callaghan

Dana Calvo

Kat Candler

Kay Cannon

Erin Cardillo

Bridget Carpenter

Charise Castro Smith

Ilene Chaiken

Yahlin Chang

Hailey Chavez

semi chellas

Cindy Chupack

Zoanne Clack

Eliza Clark

Maisha Closson

Diablo Cody

Anne Cofell Saunders

Leila Cohan

Emily Cook

Akela Cooper

Fernanda Coppel

Elizabeth Craft

Jennifer Crittenden

Aida Mashaka Croal

Lisa Takeuchi Cullen

Whitney Cummings

Alexandra Cunningham

Michelle Dean

Jamie Denbo

Chelsea Devantez

Lydia Diamond

Marnie Dickens

Dear DiPaolo

Katie Dippold

Kiley Donovan

Savannah Dooley

Bash Doran

Karey Dornetto

Caroline Dries

Ariel Dumas

Lena Dunham

Cirocco Dunlap

Ava DuVernay

Laura Eason

Grace Edwards

Kerry Ehrin

Erin Ehrlich

diane english

Anya Epstein

Maya Erskine

Jane Espenson

Bridget Everett

Sarah Fain

Gina Fattore

Halley Feiffer

Liz Feldman

Nancy Fichman

Hannah Fidell

Debra J. Fisher

Lang Fisher

Anna Fishko

Jennifer Flackett

Liz Flahive

Stephany Folsom

Leah Fong

Claudia Forestieri

Dana Fox

Emily Fox

Anna Fricke

Hannah Friedman

Jena Friedman

Liz Friedman

Maggie Friedman

Kelly Galuska

Sera Gamble

Jessica Gao

Daisy Gardner

Valentina Garza

Leila Gerstein

Melissa James Gibson

Gina Gionfriddo

Karin Gist-Brown

Gracie Glassmeyer

Jessica Goldberg

Sarah Goldfinger

Emily Gordon

Philippa Goslett

Susannah Grant

Tash Gray

Misha Green

Kathy Greenberg

Sarah Gubbins

Lauren Gussis

Jenny Hagel

Barbara Hall

Katori Hall

Jenny Han

Lisa Hanawalt

Chelsea Handler

Liz Hannah

Alma Har’el

Amy B. Harris

Dee Harris-Lawrence

Becky Hartman Edwards

Leslye Headland

Sian Heder

Eileen Heisler

Liz Heldens

DeAnn Heline

Cody Heller

Emily Heller

Felicia D. Henderson

Christal Henry

Tara Herrmann

Sara Hess

Regina Hicks

Lauren Schmidt Hissrich

Winnie Holzman

AM Men

Karen Leigh Hopkins

Shannon M. Houston

Melinda Hsu Taylor

Soo Hugh

Darlene Hunt

Lauren Iungerich

Our Lady J

Abbi Jacobson

Casey Johnson

Erika L. Johnson

Joanna Johnson

Kathleen Jordan

Alexa Junge

Mindy Kaling

Laeta Kalogridis

Angela Kang

Kourtney Kang

Jenn Kao

Marta Kauffman

Zoe Kazan

Courtney A. Kemp

Nahnatchka Khan

Callie Khouri

Claire Kiechel

Marlene King

Michelle King

Corinne Kingsbury

Laura Kittrell

Julie Klausner

Jenny Klein

Jessi Klein

Erica Shelton Kodish

Jenji Kohan

Anna Konkle

Jenni Konner

Liz Kruger

Sarah Kucserka

Bridget Kyle

Stephanie Laing

Noga Landau

Amanda Lasher

Sheila Lawrence

Janet Leahy

Christina Lee

Young Jean Lee

Lauren LeFranc

Kasi Lemmons

Jennifer Levin

Chris Levinson

Debbie Liebling

Adele Lim

Erica Lipez

Amy Lippman

Crystal Liu

Kari Lizer

Attica Locke

Melissa London Hilfers

Rachel Caris Love

Jenny Lumet

Ashley Lyle

Natasha Lyonne

Monica Macer

Marguerite MacIntyre

Carina Adly MacKenzie

Jhoni Marchinko

Meg Marinis

Julie Martin

Felischa Marye

Britt Matt

Vanessa McCarthy

Abby McEnany

Shauna McGarry

Colleen McGuinness

Alexandra McNally

Carol Mendelsohn

Carly Mensch

Wendy Mericle

Elizabeth Meriwether

Erica Messer

Molly Smith Metzler

Allison Miller

Rina Mimoun

Arika Lisanne Mittman

Becky Mode

Raamla Mohamed

Lizzie Molyneux

Wendy Molyneux

Jaclyn Moore

Lauren Morelli

LaToya Morgan

Dominique Morisseau

Maggie Mull

Michele Mulroney

Janine Nabers

Margaret Nagle

Aunt Napolitano

Daniele Nathanson

Jessie Nelson

Kristin Newman

Lynn Nottage

marti noxon

Alissa Nutting

Jami O’Brien

Jessica O’Toole

Dr. Sonya Odamtten

Nkechi Okoro Carroll

Silvia Olivas

Tracy Oliver

Stacy Osei-Kuffour

Monica Owusu-Breen

Jan Oxenberg

Carolina Paiz

Michelle Paradise

Sallie Patrick

Ilana Peña

KC Perry

JJ Philbin

Julie Plec

Daria Polatin

Tracy Poust

Channing Powell

Kate Purdy

Jessica Queller

Issa Rae

Lisa Randolph

Ellen Rapoport

Robia Rashid

Joan Rater

Jacquelyn Reingold

Nicki Renna

Dara Resnik

Shonda Rhimes

Katie Rich

Erica Rivinoja

Katie Robbins

Kate Robin

Jennifer Kaytin Robinson

Marquita Robinson

Dailyn Rodriguez

Jessie Rosen

Melissa Rosenberg

Kim Rosenstock

Sharyn Rothstein

Julie Rottenberg

Amber Ruffin

Marja-Lewis Ryan

Tami Sagher

Erica Saleh

Danielle Sanchez-Witzel

Tanya Saracho

Stephanie Savage

Lorene Scafaria

Beth Schacter

Jac Schaeffer

Robin Schiff

Holly Schlesinger

Sarah Schneider

Ali Schouten-Seeks

Heidi Schreck

Amy Schumer

Jennifer Schuur

Beth Schwartz

Nell Scovel

Sarah Gertrude Shapiro

Frankie Shaw

Ranada Shepard

Janine Sherman Barrois

Amy Sherman-Palladino

April Shih

Keto Shimizu

Rachel Shukert

Katie Silberman

Emily Silver

Allison Silverman

Randi Mayem Singer

Francesca Sloane

alena smith

Nora Smith

Nicole Snyder

Jennie SnyderUrman

Holly Sorensen

Rachel Specter

Nichelle Tramble Spellman

Emily Spivey

Caissie St. where

Jen Statsky

KJ Steinberg

Dana Stevens

Christy Stratton

Veena South

Robin Swicord

Maurissa Tancharoen

Of this Tedros Reff

Sierra Teller Ornelas

Robin Thede

Betsy Thomas

Sarah Thompson

Merritt Tierce

Liz Bowl

Stacy Traub

Sarah Treem

Liz Tuccillo

Raelle Tucker

Karyn Usher

Noelle Valdivia

Krista Vernoff

Lilly Wachowski

Lena Waithe

Ayelet Waldman

Dahvi Waller

Lulu Wang

Michaela Watkins

Sarah Watson

Audrey Wauchope

Katie Wech

Annie Weisman

Hilary WeismanGraham

Lizzy Weiss

Gina Welch

Lindy West

Diana Whitten

Tracey Wigfield

Tracey Scott

Wilson Anna Winger

Nancy Won

Carly Wray

Wei-Ning Yu

Keisha Zollar

Lilla Zuckerman

Nora Zuckerman

Elisa Zuritsky

Lisa Zwerling