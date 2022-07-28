Working group analyzes new Maracanã public notice; Flu and Fla have reservations

After the publication of the new public notice for the concession of Maracanã, published by the Government of the State of Rio de Janeiro last Wednesday, a working group with members from Fluminense and Flamengo analyzes the document to issue an opinion on the points presented.

According to the newspaper “O Globo”, the clubs have reservations. One of them is about the obligation to charge identical rent to licensees and clubs that eventually rent Maracanã, such as Vasco, for example.

The argument is that if Fluminense and Flamengo play free of charge, paid to the consortium they manage, they would have to let other teams play for free on stage, which is inconceivable. Check out the document snippet:

3.2.5.3 – The future concessionaire must establish annually, for official football matches, a certain and determined price for the rental of the field and operating costs of the Mobile Panel of the Jornalista Mário Filho Stadium (Maracanã), a value that must be charged isonomic status of any of the football clubs in the State of Rio de Janeiro with an official date in the main football competitions (Brazilian championships series “A” and “B”, Copa do Brasil, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sul Americana, or any other tournament of that kind). nature and scope that may be carried out over the concession period).