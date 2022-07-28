Xiaomi expands physical sales in Brazil in partnership with Polishop – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

THE Xiaomi is well known for those who like technology. Its next step in Brazil is to reach more consumers, and its retail presence is very important for that. Now, the brand’s products are also on the Polishop. The two companies closed a partnership to bring smart home items to 26 stores across the country.

Xiaomi (Image: Vitor Padua / Tecnoblog)

Initially, there will be 26 Xiaomi products at Polishop, focusing on the smart home. “Consumers will be able to find headphones, robot vacuums, security cameras, smart body scales, portable speakers, among other devices,” the statement reads.

One of these items is exclusive to the network: the Mi Smart Air Fryer. Electric fryers have become a success in recent years, and Xiaomi’s also has smart features, such as control via the Mi Home app.

The brand highlights that it is possible, for example, to defrost food before it even gets home.

With an internal capacity of 3.5 liters and 1,500 W of power, the air fryer can even be used to make yogurt and dehydrate fruit.

Xiaomi product booth at a Polishop store (Image: Handout / Xiaomi)

Xiaomi intends to put more products in partner stores. “We will soon increase the mix of products available at Polishop stores, in addition to the more than 500 smart devices we already have in Brazil, covering several categories”, says Luciano Barbosa, head of Xiaomi’s project in Brazil.

Xiaomi is in more than 7 thousand points of sale

You must know Polishop from the advertisements on TV, featuring home appliances and electronics. The company has more than 200 stores in shopping malls, its own TV channels and its own distribution centers.

The partnership will start with 26 of these stores: 17 in the state of São Paulo, four in the Northeast, three in the Federal District and one in Rio de Janeiro.

In addition to partners, Xiaomi also has seven stores in Brazil. They are in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Curitiba and Salvador.

In all, the company is present in more than 7 thousand points of sale in the country.