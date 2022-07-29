1 inch? Xiaomi 12S Ultra dismantled and shows that Sony IMX989 sensor is not “giant”

After megapixels, cell phone manufacturers started to promote the quality of their cameras by talking about the size of the sensor. Xiaomi used this strategy to herald the Xiaomi 12S Ultra as “King of DxOMark” by utilizing the 1-inch Sony IMX989, which would be the largest cell phone photo sensor on the market. This Friday (29), the channel JerryRigEverything published the Xiaomi 12S Ultra teardown video, showing that its sensor Sony IMX989 is much smaller than expected and measures well under 1 inch — either vertically or diagonally. Check out:

Anyway, the camera sensor used by the Chinese top of the line is far from small and occupies a good portion of the smartphone’s internal area. Measuring about 0.7 inches in fact, it can be seen that the component has proportions similar to the 50 MP Sony IMX766 used in the OPPO Find X5 Pro. Moving forward with the disassembly, it is necessary to remove ten screws that secure a plate with the wireless charging coil to reveal the battery. The unit has two connections to the motherboard. According to Zack Nelson, this is one of the few cell phones that does not require the application of alcohol to remove the battery – which is a very positive point.

















The phone’s motherboard houses a significant amount of thermal paste and a large copper plate that helps control the temperature of the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. This component is located next to a portion of the vapor chamber that extends from the chipset to the battery. .

The enthusiast takes the opportunity to “dissect” the advanced camera system of the Xiaomi 12S Ultra. The sensors can be separated from the metallic construction that unites the trio. Exploration starts at the periscopic camera which houses an interesting optical stabilization mechanism that moves the sensor and mirrored lens horizontally.

The Sony IMX989 is also disassembled so that its light-sensitive components are exposed. The sensor itself, together with its integrated circuit board, is much larger than the periscopic camera unit, which guarantees greater light capture.

In final considerations, it is possible to say that the Xiaomi 12S Ultra is a phone with relatively simple maintenance — especially compared to the Galaxy S22 Ultra. In addition, the flagship of the Chinese manufacturer proved to be very resistant. The device is already available in China with a suggested price of ¥5,999 (about R$ 4,629).

6.73-inch AMOLED screen with 2K resolution LTPO display with hole and refresh rate up to 120 Hz

Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Platform

8GB or 12GB RAM

128GB, 256GB or 512GB of internal storage

32 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 50 MP sensor (Sony IMX989, HyperOIS) Wide-angle lens with 48 MP sensor (128º) Telephoto lens with 48 MP sensor (5x zoom and up to 120x hybrid)

5G connection, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, IP68 stereo sound and fingerprint reader

4,860mAh battery with 67W fast charging

Android 12 running under the MIUI 13 interface

