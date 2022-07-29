10 action movies for those who liked The Hidden Agent – ​​Geek Journey

After several news over the last few months, the action movie hidden agent was officially launched by Netflix. And with the success achieved, the search for projects involving similar themes is gradually growing through the public.

The long, starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evansquickly reached the top of the Top 10 list of movies on the streaming platform in several countries, to the point that the development of a sequel has even been revealed.

the plot of the movie hidden agent follows the story of CIA agent Courtland Gentry (Ryan Gosling), codenamed Sierra Seis. A man who was once a skilled “dealer of death”, but who is now the target.

After he uncovers the agency’s dirty secrets, former CIA employee Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), begins a global chase and offers a bounty on Gentry’s head to the point of putting him in the crosshairs of several international assassins. While trying to escape this hunt, Gentry will then need help, and it’s through a partnership with agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) that he finds someone capable of defending him.

With this approach to action on the rise due to this new Netflix original film, we now think of a list of 10 productions that have been released in recent years that may please the audience of the same that is currently behind action plots. and success.

Check below 10 movies for those who liked Hidden Agent

Rescue – Available on Netflix

The film follows the life of fearless mercenary Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth)a man with past traumas who has nothing to lose when he is recruited to rescue the son of an international crime boss.

The boy was kidnapped. The father is in prison. The sinister underworld of arms and drug dealers makes the mission nearly impossible. Even so, Rake decides to risk everything by taking on the mission. When everything goes wrong, and it is suggested that he forgets his objective, he decides to stay and fulfill his agreement until the end. One thing, however, is certain: after this, Rake and the boy will never be the same.

The Old Guard – Available on Netflix

The film The Old Guard follows a small group of soldiers who are inexplicably immortal and have worked as mercenaries over the years. Originally known as Andromeca of Scythia, Andy (Charlize Theron) is the oldest warrior of the group, and consequently its leader.

She is joined by Joe and Nicky, who were given this “gift of immortality” during the crusades, as well as the youngest of the group, Booker, who fought alongside Napoleon Bonaparte. Efficient in all their work, the group has taken precautions over the years to avoid being discovered.

However, not everything is perfect, and they end up falling into a trap and having their actions recorded by cameras. Now, as they try to find the man and organization responsible for it, only to disappear from the map again, they still have to deal with an unexpected news: the emergence of a new immortal.

Squad 6 – Available on Netflix

Led by an enigmatic man (Ryan Reynolds), six people fake their own deaths and create an elite group to fight crime and change the world, even if they have no chance of being identified.

Atomic – Available on Amazon Prime Video

Lorraine Broughton (Charlize Theron), an undercover MI6 agent, is sent to Berlin during the Cold War to investigate the murder of an officer and recover a lost list of double agents. Alongside local chief David Percival (James McAvoy), the brutal assassin will use all her skills in this spy showdown.

John Wick – Available on Amazon Prime Video

John Wick (Keanu Reeves) was once one of New York City’s most feared assassins, working in partnership with the Russian mob. One day, he decides to retire, and in this period he has to deal with the sad death of his wife.

Victim of a serious illness, she already foresaw her own death, and gave her husband a dog as a gift to take care of during his period of mourning. However, a few days after the funeral, the dog is killed by thieves who steal his car. John Wick sets out to seek revenge against these men he already knew all too well, and who stole the last symbol of the woman he loved.

No Remorse – Available on Amazon Prime Video

An elite naval officer uncovers an international conspiracy as he seeks justice for the murder of his pregnant wife in No Remorse, the explosive origin story of the hero John Clark – one of the most popular characters in the Jack Ryan universe, created by author Tom Clancy.

When a squad of Russian soldiers kills his family in retaliation for his role in a top-secret operation, Chief John Kelly (Michael B. Jordan) chase the killers at all costs. Joining Forces with a Marine Mate (Jodie Turner-Smith) and a shadowy CIA agent (Jamie Bell)Kelly’s mission unwittingly exposes a secret conspiracy that threatens to engulf the US and Russia in a major war.

Torn between personal honor and loyalty to his country, Kelly must fight remorselessly against his enemies if he is to avert disaster and expose the powerful figures behind the conspiracy.

Assassins – Available on HBO Max