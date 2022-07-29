10 Best Viola Davis Movies Rated By IMDb » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

With the trailer of his newest movie The King Woman being released recently, there is no doubt that Viola Davis gives her all in the role of Nanisca, a general of the Amazons of Dahomey in the Kingdom of Dahomey. Even beyond this upcoming role, Davis demonstrates her unparalleled abilities to provide raw emotion to every role she has ever won.

From her portrayal of Annalize Keating in How to get rid of murder to his emotional portrayal of Rose Maxson in the film fences alongside Denzel Washington, Viola Davis has seen her fair share of film and television roles that showcase her acting skill. With her newest film coming out this September, some of her best films showcase her raw and versatile performance, even in films with limited screen time.

10 Suicide Squad (2016) – 5.9

Not an easy actress to hate, Viola Davis really shows off her acting skill and range with her performance in Suicide squad. Launched in 2016, Suicide squad follows some of the most dangerous super villains who are recruited by a secret government agency to save the world. In the film, Viola Davis plays Amanda Waller, the guardian.

Ruthless and manipulative, Amanda Waller isn’t afraid to blackmail and threaten to get the results she wants. Waller isn’t afraid to make it clear that she’s in charge, often using deadly means to achieve her goals. Viola Davis makes it realistic that characters like Deadshot and Harley Quinn would take orders from her, while making it easy to hate her. This proves how good Viola Davis is at her job.

9 The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby: Them (2014) – 6.3

Starring Viola Davis, Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy and Bill Hader, The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby: They tells the story of a couple whose relationship is tested after the loss of their child.

In the film, Viola Davis plays Professor Friedman, a sensible woman who is not afraid to speak her mind and express her thoughts. A woman of intelligence, Viola easily portrays the brilliance within her character and demonstrates how she earned her successful role as Annalize Keating in How to get away with murder.

8 Widows (2018) – 6.8

After the death of their husbands, four women are tasked with carrying out a bank robbery in the film. Widows. Viola Davis leads the film’s talented female cast and shows why she was given the role of Amanda Waller in Suicide squad.

Smart and strategic, Davis plays the character of Veronica Rawlings, a widow who knows how to support herself and proves to be a force to be reckoned with. She is a force of nature in the film and represents the vision of a strong female lead, along with her other co-stars.

7 Get Up (2014) – 6.9

A film exploring the life and rise of the “Godfather of Soul”, Climb is a musical biopic starring the late Chadwick Boseman as the talented James Brown in one of the most impressive roles of his film career. The musical biopic involves drama and a lot of emotion that adds to the greatness of the film.

Davis plays the role of Susie Brown, the mother of James Brown. A woman who never wanted to be a mother, Susie Brown is anything but a good mother. However, Viola Davis does an amazing job of showing her character’s conflicting feelings, making the audience feel sorry for her. Viola Davis does a good job of bringing the necessary emotion to a character, even with little to no backstory.

6 Ma Rainey Black Bottom (2020) – 6.9

Taking place during a recording studio session in 1920s Chicago, Ma Rainey and her band grapple with tensions ranging from racial issues to ambition, leading to many secrets that change everything. With the film starring the late Chadwick Boseman, Viola Davis and Taylour Paige, fans are given an abundance of talent throughout the film.

Davis’ portrayal of the talented Ma Rainey went further, from gold teeth to makeup and charcoal wig, making this role her own. Her over-the-top and sassy portrayal of the character provided audiences with a realistic understanding of who Ma Rainey was during this period.

5 Fences (2016) – 7.2

A 2016 film starring Denzel Washington and Viola Davis, fences follows a man trapped in his misery for losing his dream of playing professional baseball. As misery loves company, he takes his misery out on his wife and son, who has the potential to play professional football.

Viola Davis plays Rose Maxson, a wife and mother caught between her husband and child. She’s the glue that holds the family together, but that doesn’t mean things are rosy for her. One of the most moving scenes comes when Viola Davis expresses her misery at standing by her husband’s side without complaining or acknowledging her sacrifices. This raw performance not only earned Davis an Oscar, but also gave audiences one of her most memorable scenes.

4 Anthony Fisher (2002) – 7.3

Viola Davis made her first major film appearance in 2002 Antwone Fisher, directed by one of the most successful actors of the 2000s, Denzel Washington. Davis plays Eva May, the protagonist’s estranged mother, Davis’ appearance was short but powerful. She played a scarred mother who gave up on her son after giving birth to him while in prison.

Due to her character making such a short appearance, this is a movie that many fans forgot Viola Davis was in. Audiences can see the character’s flaws in the film’s most devastating reunion scene between mother and son. Viola Davis’ emotionally raw performance is a vital part of the film’s success and earned her an NAACP award.

3 Doubt (2008) – 7.5

A 2008 film that mixes faith and destructive gossip, Doubt plunges into the search for a nun to prove that a priest is acting inappropriately with the Catholic school’s first black student. Although there is no proof, the nun seeks to prove that she is suspicious, leading to blackmail and sinful acts.

Playing the role of the black student’s mother, Viola Davis shows a mother who wants to drop her son off at school, no matter the abuse, to protect him from her abusive husband. With only eight minutes of screen time in the film, that doesn’t stop Davis from showing emotion, ranging from despair, shock, and frustration, which leaves her providing a short but compelling and tense scene. The film, for many fans, gives way to one of the best roles of Viola Davis in a movie.

two Prisoners (2013) – 8.1

With a cast that includes Viola Davis, Jake Gyllenhaal, Hugh Jackman and Terrance Howard, prisoners is a crime thriller that follows a desperate father (Jackman) on a frantic search for his missing daughter and her friend before it’s too late. Released in 2013, the film explores every parent’s worst nightmare and does an amazing job of doing so.

In the film, Viola Davis takes on the role of Nancy Birch, mother of the best friend of Hugh Jackman’s daughter, who is also missing. Davis can capture the true emotions of a mother who is afraid of her child. Her talent for showing her feelings without saying much makes the audience feel what she is going through.

1 The Help (2011) – 8.1

A film that truly captured Viola Davis’ acting prowess for many fans, The help stars a cast that includes Viola Davis, Emma Stone, Octavia Spencer and Jessica Chastain. The film follows a young white woman named Skeeter in 1960s Mississippi as she aspires to become a writer, making her first play interviewing African-American maids who care for prominent white families.

In the film, Viola Davis plays Aibileen Clark, a maid to a socialite who neglects her daughter and faces daily cruelty not only from her boss, but also from the prejudices of the other women in town. Viola Davis delivers a powerful and emotional performance as she expresses everything she has had to deal with to make others happy. Many people recognized her talented and raw talents for her portrayal, and she received a Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Performance by a Supporting Actress.