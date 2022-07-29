10 tech news to get your day started (7/28)

Good Morning! We have separated the main news from the world of Science and Technology for you to know everything that happened last Wednesday (27). To check out each news in its entirety, just click on the links below.

1. GTA 6 will have a Latina woman as one of the protagonists [rumor]. If that happens, this will be the first woman to star in one of the games in the franchise.

2. Rick and Morty: Season 6 gets a premiere date; Look! The president of Cartoon Network even promised a surprise for fans of Rick and Morty, who are looking forward to season 6!

3. PS Plus July has free Tony Hawk’s, Yakuza: Like a Dragon and more. Confirmed the Ps Plus games for July, check it out!

4. Windows 10 gets an update with game improvements and more. Update KB5015878 is now available for Windows 10 20H2, Windows 10 21H1 and Windows 10 21H2.

5. USA offers BRL 54 million for North Korean hacker leads. By doubling the bounty announced in March for North Korean hacking tips, the US State Department seeks to protect financial institutions.

6. UcconX: event is called ‘flop’ and becomes target of memes; check out! Fans noted the empty spaces without booths, unexciting attractions, low attendance and other problems; check out!

7. São Paulo uses cryptocurrency to sign player Galoppo. The purchase of the Argentine player, which will cost US$ 6 million, will be paid for by the Brazilian team with the USDC stablecoin.

8. Brazil has more than 800 cases of monkeypox and receives an alert from the WHO. The WHO technical leader says that the lack of tests in sufficient quantity can lead to underreporting of monkeypox in Brazil.

9. Loan scam sends porn photos of debtors to family members. Scammers make montages with victims’ faces to perform blackmail.

10. What is the difference between a blank vote and a null vote? If you also have doubts about these two voting options, check here what are the points that differ a white vote from a null vote.