10 tech news to get your day started (7/29)

Good Morning! We have separated the main news from the world of Science and Technology for you to know everything that happened last Thursday (28). To check out each news in its entirety, just click on the links below.

1. Google releases new Gmail interface; check the news. The changes can be considered subtle, but they make the Mail, Meet, Spaces and Chat app icons easier to access.

2. Tesla on Autopilot kills motorcyclist in the United States. The vehicle hit the back of the motorcycle, knocking the victim to the ground and killing him instantly.

3. GTA 6: the protagonist’s interpreter may have been discovered. See now who is the actress who can bring the main character of Grand Theft Auto 6 to life.

4. Procon notifies Ucconx about controversies involving the event. The Ucconx event, which takes place in São Paulo, has been the subject of controversy and complaints on the internet from consumers and employees.

5. Amazon Prime Video: All August 2022 releases. The month of August has some highlights on Amazon Prime Video, such as the debut of Samaritan, starring actor Sylvester Stallone.

6. Ants invade Kindle and even buy books; see video. A Brazilian journalist had her Kindle invaded by ants! The bugs left the device unusable, but they managed to acquire two books on Amazon.

7. Asus launches Zenfone 9 compact and with robust camera stabilization. The new Asus Zenfone 9 focuses on camera quality, incorporating a hybrid gimbal for stabilization.

8. Instagram backtracks and will pull out TikTok-like changes. The volume of recommendations will be reduced and the controversial new design inspired by TikTok will go down.

9. Dogs are cloned for the 1st time from CRISPR-edited cells. To clone the two beagles, the scientists first edited the skin cells with CRISPR which were then fused with DNA-free eggs.

10. 4 phenomena that went viral long before the internet. Get to know some real cases that went viral long before the creation of memes.