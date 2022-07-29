21 new movies in theaters in August 2022

Bullet train, No! Do not look! and The Beast are some of the highlights of the month of August in cinemas. Check out the complete list;

The new month is knocking at the door, and there will be important new movies in theaters in August. Are you waiting for some special title? Well, know that in August titles will be released much awaited by the public. Therefore, we at My Favorite Series have prepared a list of the main releases of the month on the big screen, which are unmissable.

The new movies in theaters in August range from national titles to various horror movie options. So, follow the schedule of premieres scheduled for the month of August below.

21 New Movies in Cinema in August 2022

Bullet Train (4th of August)

Synopsis: In short, in Bullet Train, Ladybug (Brad Pitt) is an unlucky assassin, determined to do his job peacefully after too many missions go off the rails. Nearly giving up on his career, he is recruited by Maria Beetle (Sandra Bullock) to collect a suitcase on a bullet train going from Tokyo to Morioka.

The Speaker (August 4)

Synopsis: When traveling to sign his resignation, Guilherme, an accountant with no prospects, takes the place of a certain Marcelo without knowing that he is a motivational speaker hired to cheer up the employees of a company. Guilherme has to put everyone up, but maybe he also needs this new Marcelo to change his life.

The Beast (August 11)

Synopsis: The widower Dr. Nate Samuels travels to South Africa, where he met his wife, with their two teenage daughters to a game reserve. But what begins as a journey of healing turns into a terrifying struggle for survival when a lion, a bloodthirsty hunter survivor who now sees all humans as enemies, begins stalking them.

Clara Sola (August 11)

Synopsis: In short, in a remote village in Costa Rica, Clara, a 40-year-old woman, embarks on a journey to break free from social and religious conventions to become the owner of her sexuality and her powers.

Evil Twin (August 11)

Synopsis: In the film, after a tragic accident that took the life of one of her twins, Rachel and her husband Anthony move to the other side of the world with their surviving son in hopes of building a new life.

What begins as a time of healing in the tranquil Scandinavian countryside, soon takes a sinister turn as Rachel begins to unravel the excruciating truth about her son and confronts the malicious forces trying to hold him back.

Freedom Fight (August 18)

Synopsis: Set in the government-controlled state of Manchukuo in the 1930s, the plot follows four Communist Party special agents who return to China after receiving training in the Soviet Union. Together, they embark on a secret mission codenamed “Utrennya”.

After being sold off by a traitor, the team finds themselves surrounded by threats from all sides from the moment they parachute into the mission. Will the agents break the deadlock and complete their mission? In the snowy terrains of Manchukuo, the team will be tested to the limit.

No! Do not look! (August 25th)

Synopsis: In No! Don’t Look!, the residents of a ranch in rural California witness a strange and terrifying discovery from the sky.

Other August Releases

Beyond Legend – The Movie (04/08)

Missing (04/08)

Jair Rodrigues: Let them say (04/08)

The Stairway to Hell (8/11)

Pacified (08/11)

45 of the second half (18/08)

Dragon Ball Super : Super Hero (18/08)

Bigger than the world (18/08)

After – After the promise (25/08)

My perfect family (25/08)

The legendary warrior dog (25/08)

Onoda – 10,000 Nights in the Jungle (25/08)

Super who? (25/08)

Suddenly Drag (08/30)

