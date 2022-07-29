22-year-old actress reveals bullying after having her hair shaved for three productions – Monet

+



Actress Joey King in a scene from the films Batman: The Dark Knight Rises (2012) and Family Lessons (2014) and the series The Act (Photo: Reproduction)

Actress Joey King revealed that she was the target of bullying after having her hair shaved for three productions. King “went bald” for the filming of the films ‘Batman: The Dark Knight Rises’ (2012) and ‘Family Lessons’ (2014) and the series ‘The Act’.

King spoke about his experiences shaving his hair in an interview with the latest issue of Allure magazine. Despite the attacks, she said she would go back to shaving again and that she feels extremely confident without her hair.

Actress Joey King (Photo: Instagram)

“I would definitely shave it again,” the actress said. “I think every woman should shave at least once in her life. I’ve never felt freer or more comfortable with my beauty. I stopped hiding behind my hair.”

“A lot of people made fun of me when I had my hair shaved. A lot of people said a lot of meanness,” she said. “But the truth is that when my hair is short I feel even more confident. I feel powerful”.

Actress Joey King in a scene from Bullet Train (2022) (Photo: Reproduction)

“These attacks don’t hit me. People like to meddle in other people’s lives, but their opinions don’t matter. Does my shaving my hair at work really bother you that much? It’s all great for me.”

King most recently starred in ‘Bullet Train’ (2022) starring Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock. Watch the production trailer: