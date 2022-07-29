3 Quick Ways To Find The Name Of A Song From Your Phone | Productivity

Discovering the name of a song is possible through native features of the cell phone or through apps for Android and iPhone (iOS). Users can use the Google app’s song recognition function, for example, to find tracks by humming rhythms. You can also find a song by typing parts of the lyrics into Spotify’s search bar. Also, for iPhone users, you can hit the Shazam button in Control Center and discover tracks with one tap. Here are three ways to find a song without knowing its name.

1. Use Google search

The Google search application has a function that recognizes songs from parts of the melody, whether by playing, singing, whistling or humming the rhythm of the song. The feature’s working mechanism uses artificial intelligence (AI) to identify the 10 to 15 second stretch captured by the smartphone. To use the function, just tap the microphone icon in the search bar of the Google app and press “Search for a song”. Then play the melody sound.

The app then shows the corresponding songs and displays other information about the song, such as singer, album and lyrics. After discovering the name of the track, it is interesting to type the title of the song on Spotify or Youtube to check if the song found is really the one you wanted to discover. It is also possible to use the feature via the Google widget. In the shortcut, tap the microphone icon and then follow the instruction mentioned above. The tip applies to iPhone and Android.

2. Use Spotify search

Another way to discover a song without knowing its name is by searching Spotify. The streaming app lets you search for tracks by typing in parts of the song’s lyrics, then it comes up with multiple matches. To do this, tap on “Search” at the bottom of the screen, and in the search bar type the part of the letter you know. As I write, Spotify will display some possible results. The track with the message “Appears in the lyrics” indicates that the song corresponds to the quoted excerpts.

3. Use Shazam icon on iPhone

You can create a Shazam button in Control Center on iPhone and discover music without having to access apps. To add Shazam to Control Center, go to Mobile Settings, then tap “Control Center”. Then look for the Shazam icon, which is next to “Music Recognition”. Once that’s done, press the “+” icon to include the control.

With the added button, when the user wants to find out the name of a song that is playing in the environment or on the smartphone, just access the Control Center bar and tap the Shazam button. Once this is done, the result will be displayed in the form of a notification, at the top of the screen.

It is worth remembering that the same procedure can be performed from Siri. Just activate the feature by saying “Hey Siri”, and then trigger the voice command “What song is playing?”. The virtual assistant will then listen to the excerpt that is playing and, after a few seconds, will present a result.

