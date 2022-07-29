5 movies directed by Christopher Nolan available on HBO Max

Christopher Nolan was born in England on July 30, 1970. Nolan is a film director, screenwriter and producer who has signed more than 10 films, grossing over 4.2 billion dollars at the box office. In addition, the director’s films have more than 25 Oscar nominations in various categories. Due to the great return that the producer guarantees, several studios allow the director great freedom and free up huge budgets for the production of films. Currently, the director is one of the most successful in Hollywood, suffering a strong influence from Alfred Hitchcock, also English, which can be evidenced in one of his first features “The Following”, released in 1998.

Despite drinking from the same water as Hitchcock and at some points reminiscent of Stanley Kubrick, Christopher Nolan is a unique director who brings films with their own characteristics that are always well marked. One of the main observations in his films is the active participation of the spectators, as his plots are always very detailed and make the audience’s attention important. Part of this is necessary since the director really likes to play with the concept of time, which comes as a theme in the film or as a condition at the time of editing, which can be seen in the film Amnesia and Interstellar.

Another interesting factor of the director are its protagonists that most of the time bring a man who is unstable and obsessed with something. Because of these complex characters, the director also stands out for being able to get great performances from his casts, which are always made up of big names in cinema such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Hugh Jackman, Christian Bale, Matthew MCconaughey and of course Michael Cane, who has already participated of 7 films by the director.

Another long-term partnership of the director is with the German composer Hans Zimmer, who complements Nolan’s works with unique soundtracks that accompany the narratives and also help in the complete immersion of the films. Nolan is also remembered for using many practical effects and as little CGI as possible, which guarantees the film a greater realism. And even with all these characteristics, Nolan does not remain stuck in just one cinematographic genre, always bringing new and different narratives.

But what makes the director so unique is his ability to please moviegoers and non-cinephiles alike with films that bring not only fascinating originality but also blockbuster elements. Some criticize him for bringing in many films many explanations for the concepts explored in his works, but with this choice the director allows more people to enjoy his films, in addition to being able to make his films complex and fun without leaving them confused.

In celebration of the director’s birthday, check out 3 movie nominations:

Batman: The Dark Knight: Available on HBO Max

The sequel to Batman Begins follows the vigilante after the first film keeping order in Gotham with the help of Jim Gordon (Gary Oldman) and Harvey Dent (Aaron Eckhart). However, with the arrival of a new criminal known as the Joker (Heath Leadger), chaos returns to the city’s streets. Batman goes through a very personal confrontation being psychologically and physically tested to stop the villain and prevent more lives from being lost.

Christopher Nolan delivers one of the best superhero movies ever made, with a lot of drama, complex characters and great performances. The film has a fast pace with lots of action that at no time gets boring and tiring.

The film’s photography is also impressive, using a lot of darkness and creative types of lighting, especially in the dialogues between Gordon and Batman. She creates a cold and scary environment that perfectly reflects the character’s universe.

The script, also written by the director, shows not only the hero’s responsibilities but also those of Bruce Wayne. The script focuses a lot on the cruel side present in all humans, which is seen by the villain himself. And even though it’s a superhero movie, it still touches on very real themes like the corruption of the authorities.

And the technical work with a soundtrack that helps to increase the tension in the scenes and the sound effects that capture all the noise of the film like the noise of Batman’s cape. And the special effects and makeup that turn actors into stunning villains

And of course the great performances having Michael Caine, Morgan Freeman and Gary Oldman in the work, and Christian Bale as Batman. Bale is one of the most dedicated actors in the roles, losing weight and gaining weight quickly and really incarnating in the skin of all his characters.

But the glory of the film is Heath Ledger. The actor plays DC’s most memorable villain to perfection. Ledger’s performance is chaotic and unpredictable, not least because the actor improvises in several scenes. The character that Heath Ledger gave life is just fascinating and fearsome and he paid attention to the small details of the character such as his way of walking, the laugh or the tic the villain has when speaking. And it’s not for nothing that he received an Oscar for his brilliant performance that became the first actor in a superhero movie to win a golden statuette for his performance, but unfortunately the actor passed away before receiving the award.

Batman dark knight goes down in history as one of the best superhero movies ever made and one of the most outstanding feature films in movie history with a score of 9.1/10 on IMDB.

Interstellar: Available on HBO Max

In an undetermined future, Earth’s natural reserves are running out, and what’s left is constantly attacked by pests and dust storms. Thus, a group of astronauts is given the mission to check possible planets to receive the world population. Cooper (Matthew McConaughey), a space engineer who works growing corn is called to be the leader of this expedition, but when he accepts the mission he may never see his children again.

Combining science fiction and drama, the film delivers an impeccable montage and manages to keep tension and emotion easily without tiring the viewer in its almost 3 hours of duration. In addition, the film connects and captivates the viewer through emotions, especially the love between Cooper and his family.

The screenplay is very well written with another participation by Christopher Nolan and his brother Jonathan. To bring more realism to the film, the brothers did research in quantum physics, astronomy, gravity to be able to deliver a film with great fidelity. In addition, the feature still brings this “apocalyptic” context in a realistic way, explaining that this scenario is the result of human action. Both in the dramatic moments and in the action point of view, the film has remarkable and emotional moments, approaching themes that transcend science and science fiction such as love, despair, loneliness and humanity itself.

The setting of the work is impeccable, transporting the audience to the super technological space bases and to the emptiness and solitude of space. And of course, some of this is driven by Nolan’s choice to use practical effects over CGI, shooting as much as they could in real locations. Still, the special effects are another highlight, it’s no wonder that the film took the award for best visual effects at the Oscars. The production also has the soundtrack by Hans Hammer, partner of years of Nolan, who composed a chilling score that complements the feature.

In addition, like the vast majority of films directed by Christopher Nolan, the cast includes great names in cinema such as Michael Caine, Anne Hathaway, John Lithgow, Jessica Chastain and Timotheé Chalamet. And with this cast, of course, the film is filled with incredible performances.

Matthew McConaughey’s performance is chilling For those who knew the actor from romantic comedies, in Interstellar he stands out with a strong and impactful performance, managing to express all the feelings of his character just by his expression. The actor also has great chemistry with Anne Hathaway, who plays Dr. Brand, as always with an impeccable performance, and with child actress Mackenzie Foy who plays Murphy, Cooper’s daughter. Another highlight of the feature is Jessica Chastain playing Murphy in the future, also bringing the characteristics of the young character such as her stubbornness and intelligence.

Grand, impactful and memorable Interstellar is one of the best films ever made, bringing a story full of details driven by the feeling that all human beings identify with: Love.

The Big Trick: Available on HBO Max

The film takes place in London at the end of the 19th century and follows the trial of magician Alfred Borden (Christian Bale) who is found guilty of the death of his “friend”, also a magician, Robert Angier (Hugh Jackman). Days before his conviction, Borden receives Angier’s journal that takes the audience to the beginning of the story explaining how the men, who used to work together, ended up becoming rivals, always chasing each other, after an accident.

The film was co-written by Christopher Nolan and his brother Jonathan, who have worked together on other projects. Above all, the film is about obsession, as both magicians can never move on with their lives, always trying to screw each other up.

Characteristic of the director, the feature follows 3 different narrative lines: One accompanying the present with Border’s trial, the line that follows the story narrated by Argier in his diary read by Alfred, and one in the past at the beginning of the two men’s careers. Although complex, the screenplay of the feature is very well written and extremely engaging, which holds the attention of viewers from beginning to end. In addition, the script still takes advantage of dialogues to pass on information, bringing not only a contextualization of the events but also characteristics of the characters themselves, in this way, nothing is said in vain.

Still on the script, the narrative has several twists which makes the film even more dynamic. Despite having lots of plot twists, the end of the film still manages to surprise and chill.

Part of this is guaranteed by the impeccable setting of the feature, which transports the audience to a dark and dirty London that carries a heavy atmosphere. The film’s photography bets on lifeless and cold colors that only amplify this feeling. The feeling of liveliness itself is seen during the magicians’ performances, always made for large audiences and, for the most part, in large theaters with a lot of details. In addition, the film takes care to bring a faithful reproduction of the 19th century, mainly bringing the backstage of the magic shows and still showing how most of the tricks performed are performed.

And of course the director still manages to pull off great performances. Like all his films, Nolan’s feature has the presence of very heavy actors, and this film is no different, with great performances from Christian Bale, Michael Caine, Hugh Jackman, Scarlett Johansson, Rebecca Hall and even singer David Bowie. .

But of course, the highlight of the film are the protagonists played by Bale and Jackman. Christian Bale brings an ambitious and mysterious character, with a personality that often varies between two extremes, being at times passionate and more introverted and at other times very arrogant and full of anger. His character makes a great contrast to Jackman’s character as he is very expansive and explosive, which at the moment is a strength in others a defect. Hugh Jackman delivers an impactful performance of a man who is slowly consumed by obsession, but who still manages to captivate the public’s sympathy thanks to his initial motivation. And this consummation is even clearer in the scenes of the past that accompany him at the beginning of his career. In the feature Jackman once again proves to be a complete and versatile actor with a very complex and very well developed character.

“Are you paying attention?” The phrase exposed on the poster of the feature expresses exactly what it is. The Big Trick, like the magic shows, features countless twists and tricks, with numerous clues throughout the film that hint at its ending. Complex, interesting, engaging and innovative, Christopher Nolan brings another wonderful and unforgettable film with a very smart script filled with great performances.

By Carolina Genez with supervision by Angela Luvisotto