8-meter crocodile eats fisherman alive and is forced to vomit his remains – Metro World News Brasil

Samsul Bahri, 45, was found inside an eight-meter-long crocodile in Indonesia. According to the information brought by the Daily Star, the animal was captured days after eating the fisherman alive.

The man was fishing for shrimp in the Semaja River in Nunukan Regency, North Kalimantan province, on July 19, when he was chased and attacked by the crocodile. Bahri is survived by his wife and three children.

In a task force, the police searched for the animal for three days without realizing its size. During the searches, two other crocodiles were captured, one of four meters in length, and the other of five.

Captured, the reptiles had to vomit to check for human remains in their stomachs. However, neither of them showed any sign of the fisherman.

8 meter reptile is located

On July 22, the team found the eight-meter-long crocodile and set up a trap to capture it. He then had to vomit just like the others, revealing the fisherman’s partially digested remains.

It was confirmed that parts of the bones and limbs found belonged to Samsul, leaving his family desolate. A neighbor and friend of the victim, Nelwan Krisna, said that “his body was found in that huge crocodile. Only the pieces were thrown up, but that was enough to confirm it was him. His body was not intact.”

Krisna, who joined the search team, continued: “The river is home to many crocodiles. We feel sorry for our neighbor and his family, so we helped look for his body.”

“We knew the cops would get in trouble if we let them look for him on their own.”

Common presence of animals

With a large population of the reptile species, the Indonesian archipelago encompasses 14 types of crocodiles. They are characterized as large and violent estuaries that flourish in the climate of the region.

According to Dede Hariana, head of the Tarakan rescue department, crocodile attacks are increasing in the area, particularly in riverside villages.