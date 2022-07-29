‘A Liga dos Superpets’ opens in cinema in Juazeiro; check the complete schedule – Badalo

The schedule that runs from this Thursday (28) to next Wednesday (3) at the cinema in Juazeiro brings something new for fans of animation and superheroes: The League of Superpets It’s the premiere of the week. There is even one more animation option – Minions 2: Rise of Gru -, national children’s film – Pluft the Phantom –Besides Thor: Love and Thunder and The Black Telephone.

The League of Superpets is DC Comics’ newest bet on animation. The studio is known for the quality of films in the genre, and in this new film, it seeks to unite this with one of the hottest themes in cinema today: superheroes. In the plot, the Justice League is kidnapped, and it’s up to Krypto, the Superdog, to assemble a ragtag team of animals with superpowers to rescue Superman and company. The group of superpets must work together to learn how to use their powers and defeat the villain Lulu (a guinea pig with telekinesis powers).

The film arrived pleasing Brazilian critics, who lavished praise on the animation. To check it out, there are three dubbed sessions: at 2:10 pm, at 5 pm and at 7:30 pm.

Pluft the Phantom

In this national film that features Arthur Aguiar, Juliano Cazarré and comedian Lucas Salles in the cast, Pluft is a little ghost who is scared to death of people and lives in an old house with his mother, however, he ends up creating an unexpected friendship with a little girl who is kidnapped by the pirate Perna de Pau – the detail is that this girl is terrified of ghosts. The film has one session, daily at 2:30 pm.

Thor: Love and Thunder

The fourth Thor movie opened three weeks ago and received a barrage of criticism due to its slapstick tone. Audiences were also divided, but it was still enough to gross over $300 million at the box office in its opening weekend. It currently has $600 million at the box office.

The film initially shows a Thor who, after everything he’s been through in the MCU, now doesn’t want wars anymore, but instead wants to promote peace and self-knowledge. However, a deadly threat will make him enter a battle alongside the Mighty Thor, Valkyrie and Korg and that promises lots of love, thunder and rock ‘n roll, in a film that keeps the brand of director Taika Waititi, who revolutionized the world. hero in his third film (Thor: Ragnarok, 2017) and returns in this new adventure trying to bring new elements and nuances to the plot and look of the film.

Thor: Love and Thunder features appearances by Guardians of the Galaxy, led by Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), in addition to the returns of Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Taika Waititi as Korg and Natalie Portman as the Mighty Thor. The villain of the film is Gorr, The Butcher of the Gods, played by Christian Bale and undoubtedly one of the highlights of the feature.

To check it out, there are eight sessions a day, all dubbed: 1 pm, 1:40 pm, 3:30 pm, 4:10 pm, 6 pm, 6:40 pm, 8:30 pm and 9:10 pm.

Minions 2: Origin of Gru

After the release of My favorite evil, in 2010, the Minions became a fever. The success was so great that a franchise was born there that already has two sequels, in addition to the first film of the minions in 2015 and a short film released in 2018 called Yellow is the new black (alluding to the series Orange is the new black).

Now the adventure of the yellow multicellular beings, who only want a villain to call their own, will take place in the 1970s, showing more of the childhood of Gru, the evil favorite of the Minions, who will go on an adventure to save the little villain after an interview. from “job” to being super-villain doesn’t turn out as expected. In the schedule, there are four dubbed sessions for the film, at 1:20 pm, 3:40 pm, 5:50 pm and 8 pm.

the black phone

This is the new thriller/horror from Scott Derrickson, director of The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005). 13-year-old Finney Shaw is kidnapped by a sadistic serial killer played by Ethan Hawke. (The Predestined), which locks him in a soundproof basement. To escape imminent death, Finney relies on, shall we say, unusual help: the voices of the serial killer’s previous victims, who speak to the boy through a black phone – unplugged – and his sensitive sister, who tries to unravel her strange dreams for her. find it.

To check out what promises to be one of the scariest movies of the year, there are three sessions available, all dubbed: 16:40, 19:00 and 21:30.