Accident on BR-381 prevents América fans from going to the game with So Paulo

Admin 22 mins ago Sports Leave a comment 0 Views

Accident on highway prevented Am fans
photo: reproduction

Highway accident prevented America fans from watching the clash between

The Alviverde fan who left Minas Gerais to watch the clash between So Paulo and Amrica, in Morumbi, for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, was unable to arrive in São Paulo.

The main connecting road between the states, BR-381 was congested this Thursday (28) due to an accident near Lavras. Trapped in traffic, the Coelho fans’ caravans had no way of getting to the first leg of the national tournament in time.

In its official profile on Twitter, America said that, even though the Americans are not physically present at Morumbi, “their positive energies will be extremely important for the team”.

On social media, several people who were present on the buses towards So Paulo reported their experiences in the caravan.

Check out the message posted by America on social media in full:

“With sadness, we received the news of the accident on BR-381, which makes it impossible for the caravans to arrive for tonight’s duel!

Even if you are not physically in Morumbi, rest assured that the positive energy will be extremely important to us! LET’S GO TOGETHER!”.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

‘One less in the second half; it looked like a festive game’

Daniel Alves made his debut for Pumas in a 1-1 draw with Mazatlán, LigaMX The …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved