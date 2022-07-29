After being accused of copying TikTok, Instagram reviews new feed and Recommendations – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

Following a flurry of user complaints, Instagram has backtracked with some recent changes to the app to compete with TikTok. In June, the platform began testing a new full-screen feed for photos and videos and a content recommendation model. However, Adam Mosseri, CEO of the social network, stated that will not follow with the feedending the tests in the coming weeks.

Instagram (Image: Vitor Padua / Tecnoblog)

To platformer, Mosseri said the new feed designs didn’t do well when analyzing usage data. In addition, the executive acknowledged that “people are frustrated”. Hence, he concluded that Instagram needs “take a big step back”, regroup and figure out how the platform wants to move forward. Therefore, this test will end soon.

In addition to discarding the new full-screen feed, the social network also decided to reduce the new “Recommendations” feature and the amount of content recommended to users, at least at first. According to Mosseri, the functionality should “be great” when showing content from unfollowed accounts, but it seems users aren’t happy enough with what’s showing up for them.

Instagram reviews changes after criticism from celebrities

Last Tuesday (26), Mosseri published a video on his social networks and shared some posts on Twitter talking about the recent changes on Instagram. The announcement came shortly after celebrities such as Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian criticized the platform for “trying to be TikTok”, boosting the hashtag “Make Instagram Instagram Again” (“Make Instagram Instagram Again”, in free translation).

Earlier this week, the platform’s CEO acknowledged that the new full-screen design “still not good” and that Instagram needed to improve it before rolling out the feature to all users. Even so, Mosseri defended the new focus on videos that the social network is adopting and reaffirmed that this is what people consume the most these days.

In the video, the executive also tried to justify the recommendations on the platform, arguing that it is a important resource to help content creators, “especially the little ones”. He pointed out that if you don’t want to see photos and videos from accounts you don’t follow, you can completely disable the feature for up to a month.

This last Wednesday (20), Meta, owner of Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp, presented its financial results for the second quarter of 2022. The numbers were not so good and the company presented its first drop in quarterly revenue since it opened its capital in 2012.

Mark Zuckerberg in the Meta announcement (image: Playback/Facebook)

In a conference call about the results, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, said that about 15% of posts seen by Facebook users are recommended by algorithm, and that this percentage is even higher on Instagram. he also said that expects the volume of recommended posts to double in 2023.

Zuckerberg’s company and its platforms are accused of trying to copy TikTok in order to compete with Chinese giant ByteDance. Faced with the clear discontent of users, at least Instagram has decided to take a step back and review its strategy. Even so, Mosseri has already made it very clear that the future of the platform is in the videos.

