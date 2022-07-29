Amazon, Apple and Microsoft Engage in Brazil’s Illegal Gold Scheme

Recently, major technology brands, such as Apple, Microsoft, Amazon and Alphabet, were discovered in a serious and illegal scheme. It turns out that they were using, in their electronic components, gold illegally extracted from indigenous lands here in Brazil.

According to the information, who sold this material was an Italian refiner called Chimet, and a Brazilian called Marsam. Who discovered this scheme was the website Repórter Brasil, and released it on Monday. According to the website, these illegal purchases would have happened in 2020 and 2021.

The two refiners are already being investigated by the Federal Police and the Federal Public Ministry, so much so that Chimet has already been identified for obtaining clandestine mining in the Kayapó Indigenous Land, which is located in Pará.

The entities have a certificate to sell legal gold, but they were extracting illegally in prohibited territory in the country. There are documents that prove the negotiation with the companies mentioned above, documents that serve precisely to avoid this ore of conflict.

The refiners’ certifications were made by The London Bullion Market Association and the Responsible Minerals Initiative. These certifiers exist precisely to combat the violation of environmental and human rights in mining, but they end up disregarding Brazil as a risk area.

“Both the SEC and US companies turn a blind eye to the origin of the gold that arrives in the country,” said Payal Sampat, director of the mining program at Earthworks.

According to a study by the Center for Remote Sensing and Environmental Services Management Laboratory, about 30% of the gold extracted in the country is illegal, because there are no reliable verification mechanisms here.

Some of the companies involved have commented on the case. Apple, for example, said it has strict policies on illegal minerals and that it has already removed 150 smelters and refiners that do not comply.