Ana De Armas’ highest grossing films, according to Box Office Mojo

Fresh off the Netflix hit The Gray Man, Ana de Armas once again dominates the cultural zeitgeist. The actress is one of Hollywood’s most notable rising stars, who has achieved a lot of success in her various projects, and she will extend that with her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in Blonde, scheduled for release on September 28.

From a rookie spy to an AI, de Armas wowed audiences with her array of charismatic and complex characters. While not all of her films have performed well at the box office based on Mojo box officehis recent projects have become his most profitable, with moneymakers like no time to die and knives.

10 Wasp Network (2019) – $1,569,970

Netflix wasp net is a 2019 independent drama starring Penélope Cruz, Édgar Ramírez and Gael García Bernal. The film is based on the true story of Cuban spies in America during the 1990s and features Ana de Armas as Ana Margarita Martínez, a woman caught up in the chaos of Cuba’s unauthorized actions.

Despite its anticipated debut in 2019, wasp net was not distributed worldwide until 2020. Upon its release, the film did very little at the box office (via Mojo box office), likely due to poor reviews, its hybrid release on Netflix, and the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, which was still in its early days when wasp net get to theaters. Despite his growing popularity at the time of the film’s release, de Armas proved unable to sustain this shipwrecked film.

9 The Informer (2019) – $2,927,708

The Informant is a 2019 British crime thriller starring Joel Kinnamon, Rosamund Pike and Common. Ana de Armas plays Sofia Koslow, the wife of the film’s protagonist (Kinnamon), who is caught up in the chaos caused by her husband’s criminal activities.

Despite a rather remarkable cast of talented actors, The Informant failed after its release (via Mojo box office), dragged by his uninventive writing and recycled plot. The film struggled to make any level of profit at the box office, becoming a huge financial disappointment despite its cast, among which de Armas is one of the most influential.

8 Hands of Stone (2016) – $4,978,353

Jonathan Jakubowicz stone hands is a 2016 sports drama film starring Édgar Ramírez as Roberto Durán, a real-life Panamanian boxer. The film also includes Robert De Niro as trainer Ray Arcel and Usher as boxer Sugar Ray Leonard. Ana de Armas has a role in the film as Felicidad Iglesias, Durán’s wife.

stone hands remains one of de Armas’ lowest-rated films, which failed to gain traction at the box office (via Mojo box office), likely as a result of its poor reviews and unsuccessful limited execution that led to its wide release. However, de Armas proved notable enough over the course of the film, which came before his rise in popularity, to book several groundbreaking roles in the following years.

7 Knock Knock (2015) – $5,567,103

Eli Roth TOC Toc is a 2015 thriller film starring Keanu Reeves as a man who is manipulated and robbed by a pair of crazed crooks. Ana de Armas plays Bel, half of the duo of thieves, alongside Lorenza Izzo’s Genesis.

Despite debuting a year after Keanu Reeves’ resurgence after John Wick, this horror movie fell apart (via Mojo box office). After deprecating reviews from critics, the film was largely ignored by audiences, failing to recoup the money it cost to make and quickly fading into obscurity, although some have found this project in the years since its release thanks to the incredible popularity of De Armas afterwards. Had the film been released several years later, its box office numbers could have been much higher after all.

6 Sex, Party and Lies (2009) – $5,723,917

Sex, party and liesoriginally titled Lies and Fat, is a comedy in Spanish that follows a group of young people eager to get involved in the activities of the upcoming summer. The coming of age film stars Ana de Armas as Carola, Marios Casas and Yon González.

Ana de Armas’ fourth acting credit did not make a huge profit at the box office, although it is important to note that the film was only released in Peru and Spain, having a much smaller audience than many of the actress’ other projects (through Mojo box office). Had the film been released worldwide, its numbers could have been much higher, especially given De Armas’ international appeal as an actress.

5 Overdrive (2017) – $9,650,552

Antonio Negret Overload is a 2017 action B-movie starring Scott Eastwood and Freddie Thorp as brothers who act as international car thieves who clash with a vengeful crime lord. In the film, Ana de Armas plays Stephanie, Eastwood’s love interest and a fellow con artist who helps the brothers face the criminals coming after them.

Through Mojo Ticket OfficeOvercharge it was considered a failure at the worldwide box office, likely due to its unusual release, poor reviews, and largely unknown cast at the time of the film’s release. While many of the actors in the film’s cast seemed to escape their careers unscathed, their combined talent, including de Armas’ solid effort, was still not enough to save Overload to descend into obscurity.

4 War Dogs (2016) – $86,234,523

war dogs is a dark comedy starring Miles Teller and Jonah Hill as international arms dealers seeking to profit from the Iraq War. Directed by Clown from director Todd Phillips, the film also stars Ana de Armas as Iz, the girlfriend of Teller’s character, who is unaware of his unpleasant business practices until a fateful moment in the plot.

Receiving relatively positive reviews from fans, war dogs is widely considered one of Ana de Armas’ best projects, in which she manages to get the most out of a relatively small amount of screen time. The film, however, did not have a particularly large impact on the global box office, earning only a small profit at the end of its theatrical run (via Mojo box office).

3 Blade Runner 2049 (2017) – $259,352,064

Blade Runner 2049 is the long-awaited sequel to Ridley Scott’s 1982 sci-fi classic. The film includes the return of Harrison Ford’s Rick Deckard and intriguing new characters played by Ryan Gosling, Jared Leto and Mackenzie Davis. Ana de Armas plays Joi, an AI invented by the Wallace Corporation.

although the Blade Runner sequel is one of de Armas’ highest grossing films in which she gave her standout performance, the film did not do enough to justify its astronomical budget, leading to it being labeled a flop (via Mojo box office). Despite flop, Blade Runner 2049 is loved by audiences, many of whom believe the film deserves a second chance.

two Knives (2019) – $311,605,581

knives is a 2019 murder mystery by director Rian Johnson. The film boasts an all-star cast that includes Daniel Craig, Michael Shanon, Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Evans, Christopher Plummer and many more. In the film, Ana de Armas plays Marta Cabrera, the nurse of the murdered family patriarch Harlan Thrombey.

knives it was the refreshing hit of 2019, not acting as a sequel or an installment of a pre-sold franchise. The film gained traction due to its agile script, unique narrative, and audience-winning performance of Armas, after which his career would never be the same. The throwback murder mystery has built a fan base over the years as fans eagerly await knives 2 still this year.

1 No Time to Die (2021) – $774,153,007

no time to die is the 25th James Bond film and the final part of Daniel Craig’s tenure as the iconic British secret agent. The film introduces audiences to Ana de Armas’ Paloma, a Cuban intelligence officer who quickly became a favorite among 007 fan base.

After more than a year of delays following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and multiple promises from the cast and crew that Craig’s swan song as Bond would do the character justice, excitement for the film was high when it finally premiered in 2021. Garnering raves and displaying a thrilling finale to the current era of the Bond franchise, the film quickly became one of the highest-grossing films in the series (via Mojo box office) and solidified Ana de Armas’ rise as one of today’s most prominent actresses.