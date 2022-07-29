Ana de Armas is Marilyn Monroe in the official poster of ‘Blonde’, the new Netflix movie

After the trailer, the Netflix released the official poster of ‘Blonde’biopic about the iconic and legendary Marilyn Monroe.

The production is scheduled for release on the day September 23th.

In a recent interview with Vulturethe director Andrew Dominik commented on the sensitive topics that the production will address – and made it very clear that the narrative will displease… Well, basically everyone.

“If [o filme] Had it come out a few years ago, it probably would have come out at the height of the #MeToo movement and would have been an expression of all those things.”he said. “We’re at a point now, I think, where people are uncertain about where the boundaries are. It’s a movie that definitely has morality about it. But it swims in very ambiguous waters, because I don’t know if it will be as dry as people want. There’s something about him to offend everyone.”

The long one brings Ana de Armas (‘007 – No Time to Die’, ‘Between Knives and Secrets’) in the titular role.

Dominik is also writing the screenplay, based on the homonymous novel by Joyce Carol Oates which details Monroe’s story in 1940s and 1950s Hollywood.

‘blonde‘ will have an age rating NC-17, that is, it will be prohibited for minors. This is a rare classification within the entertainment scene, being used only in productions that are exclusively for adults, thus containing sex, drugs and explicit violence. To give you an idea, only movies like ‘Benedetta‘, ‘Blue is the hottest color‘ and ‘Irreversible‘ earned that rating.

