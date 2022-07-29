Andrey shines, Vasco thrashes CRB and rises in the Brazilian Series B table

everything worked out for the Vasco. The crowd supported it since before the start of the game, the first goal came early and Andrey shone in the team’s rout. The midfielder scored twice, Raniel and Eguinaldo also did theirs and the Cruz-Maltino team beat CRB, this Thursday, in São Januário, by 4-0. With the result, the home team returns to the second position of the Serie B of the Brazilian Championship, with 38 points. The next game is against Chapecoense, this Sunday, also at Colina Histórica.

GOAL EARLY

The support of the crowd, which once again filled São Januário, was immediately rewarded with three minutes of play. Nene took a corner, Andrey opened the scoring with his head and showed the crowd the new number on his back: the historic number 8 shirt. Three minutes later, Pec made a great move and rolled to Nene. But the midfielder, in an incredible way, sent the kick wide.

At nine, Cruz-Maltino created new danger with Raniel, in a new move by Pec, finished without force by the centre-forward. The problem was the scares on the other side. Rafael Longuine, with 10 minutes, kicked hard, wide. At 17, it was Anselmo Ramon who took off a near-bike, which also passed with danger to Thiago Rodrigues.

Andrey scored two goals in the match (Photo: Daniel RAMALHO/CRVG)

CRB GOAL? GOAL FROM VASCO!

The visiting team scared more and more. He even scored a goal when Luciano received from Anselmo Ramon dribbled the goalkeeper and returned it to the center forward. The tie, however, was annulled by Anselmo Ramon’s offside in the play. Better for Vasco, who extended the score in the 30th minute. Yuri Lara stole the ball from Anselmo himself, advanced, played for Raniel, who advanced further, cleared the defender and kicked to score. There was still time, in the 45th minute, for Raul Prata to force the Cruz-Maltino goalkeeper to make a save in a movement similar to the volleyball headline.

THE THIRD GOAL

The second stage started out busy. The modified CRB arrived in the Vasco area twice before six minutes of play, but did not take advantage of it, and Cruz-Maltino was lethal. At seven, Yuri Lara stole the ball in the attacking field, she stays with Raniel and it’s up to Andrey to kick the ball across and swell the net. Second of the steering wheel in the game. Tranquility on the scoreboard.

CHEER PARTY

On the field, the teams alternated at a less intense pace. CRB made the five changes before halfway through the final stage, while Vasco was cooking the game. The cheerleading party started early. And there was still time for Eguinaldo’s first goal as a professional. It was at 46, with a pass from Marlon Gomes. Two players from the under-20 team. The game ended with the interim coach Emílio Faro with the name sung by the crowd.

DATASHEET

VASCO 4 X 0 CRB

Date and time: 7/28/2022, at 7 pm

Place: São Januário Stadium, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Referee: Caio Max Augusto Vieira (RN)

Assistants: Jean Marcio dos Santos (RN) and Lorival Candido das Flores (RN)

VAR: Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral (VAR-FIFA/SP)

Paying audience: 18,783 people

Present audience: 19,997 people

Income: BRL 484,920.00

Yellow Cards: Palaces (VAS); Gilvan, Reginaldo, Daniel Paulista, Yago (CRB)

Red Cards: there was not

goals: Andrey, 3’/1ºT (1-0); Raniel, 30’/2°T (2-0); Andrey, 7’/2nd T (3-0) and Eguinaldo, 46’/2nd T (4-0)

VASCO: Thiago Rodrigues, Léo Matos, Quintero, Anderson Conceição and Edimar (Luiz Henrique, 43’/2ºT); Yuri Lara, Andrey and Nene (Palacios, 27’/2ºT); Figueiredo (Marlon Gomes, 36’/2ºT), Raniel (Eguinaldo, 27’/2ºT) and Gabriel Pec (MT, 43’/2ºT) – Technician: Emilio Faro.

CRB: Diogo Silva, Reginaldo, Wellington Carvalho, Gilvan (Diego Ivo, 8’/2nd) and Raul Praia; Yago, Wallace (Uillian Correia, Interval) and Rafael Longuine (David Brall, 23’/2ºT); Fabinho, Anselmo Ramon (Gabriel Conceição, 23’/2ºT) and Emerson (Paulinho Mocelin, Halftime) – Technician: Daniel Paulista.