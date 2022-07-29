App pays in 5 MINUTES? Youtuber reports receiving BRL 40.00 through this mobile game

Currently, the dream of many Brazilians is to earn money online and supplement their income without leaving home. For this audience, micro-task applications establish themselves as interesting options. These apps primarily offer small payments to users who perform simple activities. One such app is Word Hunt Reward. According to Brazilian youtubers, the app pays more than R$40 in 5 minutes.

The promises, as usual, caught the attention of many people. After all: who wouldn’t want to make money without making an effort or investment? However, followers want to know: does the platform really pay? Or is it just another virtual scam? In this sense, we explain below everything you need to know about Word Hunt Reward. See how to download the app, see if it really pays and know your trust level.

Meet Recompensa Caça Palavra, the app that pays in minutes

First, it is important to remember that the Word Hunt Reward (also found with the English title Spell Words Profit) is only available on the Play Store. Thus, the application only runs on phones with the Android operating system. Apparently, the app is relatively popular in the online store. After all, it already has over 100,000 downloads. Finally, the official description of the platform is available in Portuguese – but it is clearly an automatic translation of a text from another language.

How to make money on Word Hunt Reward? Is it possible to withdraw instantly?

To earn money in Word Hunt Reward, according to the app’s official page, there is no secret. Just play the app game, guarantee a good score, reach the minimum withdrawal amount, and then request payments. In the game, the players’ objective is to complete words with missing letters, in the same style as the classic hangman.

But after all: is it really possible to cash out in 5 minutes with Word Hunt Reward? The app’s prints indicate payments via Pix and PagBank. However, it was not possible to confirm whether they actually exist. Word Hunt Reward is an international app, developed by a Chinese company (as you can check on its official website). Therefore, payments can take from 24 hours to 7 business days to clear.

Word Hunt Reward Pays in Minutes? Is App Trustworthy?

According to user reviews on the Play Store, Word Hunt Reward has several issues. In the reviews, subscribers say that the platform, at first, actually pays. However, after the initial withdrawal, it stops counting the points and directing the transfers. Also, we found no convincing evidence of withdrawals or payments. Finally, take a look at some user reports below and draw your own conclusions.

“The app actually pays (cents) after a certain amount of points makes it more difficult for you to reach the maximum payout of BRL 100.” – Mayra Roberta.

“It had everything to be good but it’s a shame that it already has so many bugs. In addition to taking a long time to open the app, it closes by itself, preventing the player from completing the tasks, thus making the experience very bad.” – Luanna Souza.

“Don’t waste time .. if I could I wouldn’t even give 1 star! App doesn’t pay, I’ve already made 3 withdrawals and so far nothing in my account.” – Bruna Caroline.

If you still want to download the app and try your luck on the platform, the download is available at https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.spellwords.profit. That way, you don’t have to use the registration link that youtubers share.

Finally, Pronatec.pro.br DOES NOT guarantee payments or possible problems with websites, apps or games. Always research before downloading or accessing any platform on your mobile.