Approximately 68,000 consumer units are without power after a windstorm in Santa Catarina – The Santa Catarina news site

Falling trees and roofing were the first occurrences reported by firefighters.

A strong wind hit some cities in Santa Catarina on Thursday night (28). In addition to strong winds, rain was also present.

In total, almost 68 thousand consumer units were without electricity. At 1 am this Friday, more than 67,000 were still without electricity.

In the city of Blumenau alone, there were more than 18 thousand consumer units. In Lages, in the west of Santa Catarina, there were more than 22 thousand consumer units. no energy.

Some cities, such as Ibirama and Presidente Getúlio, had some records of damages and tree falls. At KM 122 in Ibirama, the BR-470 was completely closed for almost 1 hour. On site, the Ibirama Volunteer Fire Department, with the help of a machine, removed a large tree. The Federal Highway Police also provided support.

Teams removing the tree from the BR-470. Photo: CBVIbiramaAlready in Presidente Getúlio, there was a record of a roofless house after the windstorm. The occurrence was registered at Rua Arno Lange, Bairro Primavera, around 11:10 pm. During the rescue, it was reported that no one was injured.

