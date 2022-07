O athletic filed a Notice of Infraction at the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD), on Thursday afternoon (28), against athletes Gabigol and Arrascaeta, both from Flamengo, and also against the Rio club itself due to infractions committed by players in last wednesday matchin Maracana.

O Hurricane points out that the actions of the Flamengo duo were not punished on the field by referee Luiz Flávio de Oliveira and describes the moves that took place. “…annoyed, Gabriel, already out of play, attacked his opponent, Fernandinho, with a kick with his left leg, which also hit his opponent’s left leg”, highlights part of the Athletico document.

The club was also in trouble with a tackle committed by Uruguayan Arrascaeta against midfielder Erick. “Already at 45″ of the second stage, when the athlete No. 26 of Athletico, Erick, started at speed for a counter-attack of the visiting team, De Arrascaeta, athlete No. 14 of Flamengo, promotes a cart with the sole of his right foot on his opponent’s right ankle, without, at any time, aiming the ball”, records Athletico.

Arrascaeta | Marcelo Cortes

With that, Hurricane asks for punishment to Gabigol for aggression – suspension of four to 12 games -, Arrascaeta for practicing violent play – one to six games – and to Flamengo, the club to which the athletes are linked – fine of up to R$ 10 thousand.

CBF removes referees involved in Flamengo vs Athletico

Also this Thursday, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) removed the referee Luiz Flávio de Oliveira and video referee Wagner Reway after analysis of the Arbitration Commission on the controversial bids of the game between Flamengo and Athletico.