Atltico training has a conversation between Cuca and President Srgio Coelho

photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Cuca (left) and Srgio Coelho (right) during Atltico training in Cidade do Galo

Atltico held, on Thursday morning (28), their third training session since coach Cuca returned to command. During the activity in Cidade do Galo, in Vespasiano, the most successful coach in the club’s history had a conversation with President Srgio Coelho. See photos of the work in the gallery below.

Afterwards, the athletes started training in one of the fields in Cidade do Galo. Who accompanied the activity was President Srgio Coelho, who had a conversation with Cuca on the edge of the lawn.

Back at Atltico, the coach has the entire squad at his disposal for his debut. On Sunday (31), at 4 pm, Galo will face Internacional in Beira-Rio, in Porto Alegre, for the 20th round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship.