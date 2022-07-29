Avaí vs Flamengo: CBF Arbitration Commission supports referee and VAR decisions | Brazilian series a

This Tuesday, in a meeting at the headquarters of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), the president of Avaí, Júlio Heerdt, sent an opinion questioning the field and VAR decisions in two controversial moves in the match against Flamengo, in the last Sunday.

1 of 1 Pedro celebrates a goal in Avaí x Flamengo — Photo: Gilvan de Souza/Flamengo Pedro celebrates a goal in Avaí x Flamengo — Photo: Gilvan de Souza/Flamengo

The first was William Pottker’s goal, disallowed with VAR interference, in the 11th minute of the first half. The refereeing team – field and VAR – considered that the striker of Avaí, Guilherme Bissoli, was fouled by goalkeeper Santos, from Flamengo.

The second bid is Flamengo’s first goal, scored in the nine minutes of the second half, by Pedro. The azurra management claimed that there was a touch of the attacker’s hand.

The CBF Arbitration Commission analyzed the bids and fully supported the decisions made by the arbitration team.

Check out the analysis sent this Thursday afternoon, in an official letter from CBF to Avaí:

At 12 min of the 1st half – William Pottker do Avaí’s VAR review against Flamengo

“During an attack by the requesting team that resulted in a goal, VAR perceives faulty contact action by the attacking player inside the small area. This occurs when the attacker places his body in the trajectory that the goalkeeper used to dispute the ball, preventing this dispute. this action the infringement is characterized. After the recommendation for review made by the VAR, and the review of the referee made in the review area, the foul action is confirmed and marked.”

At 9 min of the 2nd half – Goal from inside the area by Pedro do Flamengo against Avaí

“In the move in question, at the moment immediately before the shot on goal, the ball clearly hits the leg and later the abdomen of the attacker. In this way, the mentioned move does not present any violation of the rules of the game.”