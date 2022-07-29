Avatar 2: Production reveals yet another behind-the-scenes image – Film News

This Friday (29), producer Jon Landau released a new behind-the-scenes image of Avatar: The Water Way that reveals that the session with the film’s composer, Simon Franglen, has officially begun.

The image, shared in a tweet by the producer, shows Franglen working on the Avatar 2 soundtrack while watching the screen that shows all the musicians contributing to the new music for this sequel. Captioning the photo, Landau says, “It was great to be with songwriter Simon Frangler as he started booking sessions for #AvatarTheWayOfWater.”



Disclosure / Jon Landau Producer Jon Landau Shows A Photo Of Simon Franglen, Composer Of The Avatar Soundtrack



According to the website Collider, while the tweet did not offer a preview of what the soundtrack will look like, the producer confirms to fans that the soundtrack is officially in the works. Having collaborated on the first film, Franglen has experience with the franchise and will feature the same ethereal sounds, plus additional new music that expands the world of Pandora.

The score for the first Avatar was composed by the late Jamer Horner, who had previously collaborated with James Cameron on Aliens and Titanic, earning him an Oscar for best original score. Themes from Horner’s iconic score would be used in Pandora: The World of Avatar of Disney’s Animal Kingdom, but now Franglen will be responsible.

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water tells the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri and their children), the danger that haunts them, the efforts they make to stay safe, the battles that struggle for survival and the tragedies they endure.

The film stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, Giovanni Ribisi and Kate Winslet.

Avatar: Water Way is directed by James Cameron, who produces alongside Jon Landau. The film opens on December 15th, while the first Avatar will be re-released in theaters on September 22nd.