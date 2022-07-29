Behind the goalkeeper, São Paulo tries to hire Rogério Ceni’s ex-manager

São Paulo negotiates the hiring of Felipe Alves, who belongs to Fortaleza and is on loan to Juventude

As anticipated by the presenter of Disney channels André Plihal, São Paulo is looking to hire a goalkeeper for the season’s sequel, and there is already an ongoing negotiation to do so. Former Commander of the Technician Rogerio Ceni at the Strength and currently in Youth, Felipe Alves34 years old, negotiates with the Tricolor. The information was first published by the website Globoesporte.com and confirmed by Disney channel reporter Eduardo Affonso.

loaned by Pici lion to the gaucho club until the end of the year, Felipe Alves has not been a team starter. As he has only played three games this season, he can be used in the Brazilian and also in Copa Sudamericana. The registration date for the quarterfinals of the international competition closes this Saturday (30).

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

revealed by Paulista de Jundiaithe goalkeeper arrived at Fortaleza in 2019 and worked with Rogério Ceni. Under the coach’s command, he was state champion (2019 and 2020) and champion of the Northeast Cup (2019).

During a press conference this Thursday (28), after the 1-0 victory over America-MGin Morumbi, on Wednesdays Brazil’s CupCeni even mentioned the name of Felipe Alves when asked about the search for a new goalkeeper, in addition to other players in the position.

We are seeing if we can find a goalkeeper, Felipe (Alves) is one I worked with, Diego (Alves) I worked with, Rafael (Cabral) I like it, Jailson has experience, John is a very good goalkeeper, expensive, but a good goalkeeper, Richard is very interesting …I can name several here, which unfortunately we don’t have a high proposal for. If we can help Thiago’s (Couto) experience, if we can’t, Thiago will continue playing,” he said.

The selection of Thiago Couto was mandatory, since Jandrei still unable to act. Eleven days after being hit on the back against the Fluminenseundergoing intensive treatment and with attempts to participate in training, the goalkeeper underwent tests, which showed a fracture in the lumbar spine.