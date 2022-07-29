Ben Affleck will be Batman again in Aquaman 2

Ben Affleck will reprise the role of Batman in the next movie of Aquaman which will be released on March 17, 2023 in theaters, the actor was already confirmed in the solo film of the Flash beside Michael Keatonwho will also live the Batman in production and now a publication in Instagram in Jason Momoawhere he appears next to the actor on the set of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom delivered that the Ben Affleck will participate in another film of the A.D.

The actor had previously participated in the films Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League/Justice League by Zack Snyder and Suicide Squad in the role of Batman and was also confirmed to bring the character to life in the movie The Batmanin addition to directing the film, but he ended up leaving the project, which was released this year with the actor Robert Pattinson interpreting the Bat Man.

On publication in your Instagramthe actor Jason Momoa posted the message: “Bruce and Arthur reunited. Love you and miss you. Visitors from Warner Bros. just visited the backlot. Found all the great things to come in Aquaman 2 on set. All my aloha.”

Momoa also posted a video in the same post showing some fans visiting the studio and says in the video that a secret from the upcoming movie by Aquaman was caught by them, indicating that the publication in Instagram occurred as a way of anticipating an imminent leak that Ben Affleck will be in the long run.

In addition to Jason Momoa and the now confirmed Ben Affleck, the cast of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom count with Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Temuera Morrison Nicole Kidman, Randall Park and Willem Dafoe.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom opens in theaters on March 17, 2023

What are your expectations for the next film from the Aquaman? She was glad to know that the Batman in Ben Affleck will be in the movie? Share in the comments with your opinion!

Via: Polygon

