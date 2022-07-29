Best Android and iOS games of the week [28/07/2022]

We’re approaching the last weekend of the month, and that’s synonymous with new releases in the app stores for Android and iOS phones. As usual, TudoCelular publishes a list of the best new games on the Play Store and App Store.

This Thursday (28), the highlights include “Before Your Eyes”, an exclusive title for Netflix subscribers that takes players on a journey of self-reflection of the character and reliving the choices made throughout his life. The game is controlled through the smartphone camera for an immersive experience.