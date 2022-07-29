Best Android and iOS games of the week [28/07/2022]

We’re approaching the last weekend of the month, and that’s synonymous with new releases in the app stores for Android and iOS phones. As usual, TudoCelular publishes a list of the best new games on the Play Store and App Store.
This Thursday (28), the highlights include “Before Your Eyes”, an exclusive title for Netflix subscribers that takes players on a journey of self-reflection of the character and reliving the choices made throughout his life. The game is controlled through the smartphone camera for an immersive experience.
The virtual reality app of The House of the Dragon, DracARys, debuted last Tuesday (26) on Android and iOS. Other highlights include “Soccer Brawl ACA NEOGEO”, a re-release by SNK; and The House of Da Vinci 3, available in Portuguese, which should arrive for all Android users in mid-August or September 2022.
The selection brings options of paid and free games. Pricing may change depending on your operating system. Such variation is applied by the developer in order to circumvent the fees charged by the app stores of each platform. Without further ado, check out the list!
NETFLIX Before Your Eyes
Available exclusively to Netflix subscribers. Embark on a thrilling first-person adventure where you control the story (and influence the outcome) with the blink of an eye in real life. Immerse yourself in a world of memories and experience the journey of a soul as your entire life flashes before your eyes.
NETFLIX Before Your Eyes
Developer: Netflix, Inc.
Free – offers in-app purchases
Size: Varies by device
Blacken Slash
A tactical RPG that fuses the best of roguelikes, turn-based mechanics and slash games – made by a solo developer with inspiration from minimalist design.
Blacken Slash
Developer: Mario Kaiser
Paid out
Size: Varies by device
The House of Da Vinci 3
The grand finale of The House of Da Vinci trilogy has arrived! Solve countless new mind-twisting puzzles and explore new places of breathtaking beauty. Use your wits and observation skills to escape rooms and solve the mysterious story behind one of history’s most prolific inventors.
The House of Da Vinci 3
Developer: Blue Brain Games
Paid out
Size: 3.7GB
The House of the Dragon: DracARys
In this immersive augmented reality experience, you’ll stealthily enter Westeros to claim a coveted dragon egg, then return to our world to raise your tiny hatchling until it grows into a mighty dragon.
House of the Dragon: DracARys
Developer: WarnerMedia Global Digital Services, LLC
Free of charge
Size: Varies by platform
layers
Layers is a puzzle-platformer with a unique twist. Complete levels by interacting with the environment and using objects in the White Layer and Black Layer. Use your skills to switch objects from one layer to another and take all playable characters to the exit. Watch out for traps! If one of the characters dies, the game is over!
layers
Developer: Salus Games Ltd.
Free – offers in-app purchases
Size: Varies by device
MLB Perfect Inning: Ultimate
Play beyond perfection! Experience a perfect baseball game with amazing graphics!
MLB Perfect Inning: Ultimate
Developer: Com2uS USA, Inc.
Free – offers in-app purchases
Size: Varies by device
Noah’s Heart
Immerse yourself in this huge open world, a planet full of wonders and adventures! Planet Noah offers a fantastic opportunity for explorers to interact, here you will meet new friends from all over the world, with the most diverse walks of life.
Noah’s Heart
Developer: Archosaur Games
Free – offers in-app purchases
Size: Varies by device
OCTOPATH TRAVELER: CotC
A new story unfolds in the world of Orsterra! Enjoy high-quality graphics and immersive combat in this mobile-optimized prequel to OCTOPATH TRAVELER.
OCTOPATH TRAVELER: CotC
Developer: Square Enix
Free – offers in-app purchases
Size: Varies by device
Roterra 3 – A Sovereign Twist
Return to the magical world of Roterra® where the high is relative and the way ahead can be behind. Rotate, flip and shift to change your perspective, find your way out of complex labyrinths and claim the crown of Roterra. Sometimes changing your point of view makes all the difference.
Roterra 3 – A Sovereign Twist
Developer: Dig-It Games
Paid out
Size: 1.2GB
SOCCER BRAWL ACA NEOGEO
SOCCER BRAWL is a football game released by SNK in 1992. Sparks fly as teams representing 8 different countries battle it out for the championship. Staged in the near future, teams feature 7 robot players instead of the normal 11 players.
SOCCER BRAWL ACA NEOGEO
Developer: SNK Corporation
Paid out
Size: Varies by device