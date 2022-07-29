“Big Things in Aquaman 2”







Photo: Instagram/Jason Momoa/Modern Popcorn

Jason Momoa posted photos of a reunion with Ben Affleck at Warner Bros. Reinforcing the photo’s significance with a comment about “big things to come in ‘Aquaman 2′”, he practically gave the spoiler about Batman’s participation in his new movie.

It is worth noting that the frame seen in the photos, behind the two actors, actually brings a schedule of the production of the new “Aquaman” movie. And, as if that wasn’t enough, Momoa even included in the post a video in which she waves to visitors to the set, commenting that they caught a big secret.

In the caption, the Aquaman interpreter described: “Bruce and Arthur reunited. I love and miss you. Warner Bros. Sightseeing Tour has just visited the studio. Found on set all the great things to come in ‘Aquaman 2. ‘. All my aloha.”

“Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” is directed by James Wan, who resumes the role after he directed the first feature in 2018. The plot will deal with Black Manta’s (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) quest for revenge and will still bring back Amber Heard as Mera, Patrick Wilson as Ocean Master, Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus, Temuera Morrison as Tom Curry, Aquaman’s father, and Nicole Kidman as Atlanna, the hero’s mother.

To top it off, the cast was reinforced by Indya Moore (“Pose”) as Karshon, who in the comics is a mutated shark with telepathic powers, Welshman Vincent Regan (“Poldark”) as Atlan, the ancient mystic king who sank Atlantis, and the Portuguese Jani Zhao (“Pilgrimage”) as Stingray, a new character created for the film.

The production is scheduled to premiere on March 16, 2023 in Brazil, one day before the US launch.