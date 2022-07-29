‘Black Box’. SIC Radical brings together celebrities and humor in a new talk show

black box is the new format of interviews at SIC Radical. The program joins famous personalities and humor in episodes conducted by the comedian Catarina Matos.

The new comedy show SIC Radical arrives on the small screen already in the first Friday of the month of August, the 5th, to provide summer evenings full of humor and good mood. According to the channel, black box is an interview format in which “who chooses the questions are the guests… and luck”.

The guests are well known to the public. Antonio Raminhos, Rui Unas, Diogo Piçarra, Joana Pais de Brito and Ana Arrebentinha are some of the names already disclosed. Respondents will answer random questions that are in boxes, but that “of random they have nothing”reveals the SIC Radicalsince they are questions “made with the guests in mind and are therefore more difficult to answer”. These can concern the most varied topics, from love to the psychological state, passing through the profession, and can be very or little personal.

The channel also clarifies that, for the interviewees to be successful, they must “answer truthfully and honestly even to those they feel are less appropriate”. There is no room to lie or evade the truth, as there is someone who knows as much or more than they do and can denounce them: Amália, the Virtual Assistant and the Voice of Portugal. In order to evaluate the performance of the guests, Amália lives in cloud and there is no topic or theme about the lives of these celebrities that he does not dominate. “She knows things that even they themselves have forgotten or preferred to forget”advances to SIC Radical.

See too

The humorous program features the presentation of Catarina Matos. the comedian, first Portuguese to do stand up in the channel Comedy Centralalready had other works in the SIC Radicalas presenter and screenwriter at CC Black Friday and in the new editions of Thigh cabaretwhere he was part of the team of screenwriters.

in the air from 10:15 pm, black box will put to the test familiar faces of the Portuguese. Left in Amália’s hands, the celebrities will unravel the truths that move them or just reveal what their internet history hides on August 5th.

Also read: Júlia Pinheiro would like to return to present reality shows