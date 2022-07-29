Boca cub and good finisher: meet Cristaldo, Santos’ target | saints

Cristaldo is an absolute starter for Huracán, his team since 2020, when he took the field just once. In the current season, Santos’ target already has 25 games, seven goals and seven assists. In 2021, there were 48 matches, six goals scored and seven assists.

Current shirt number 10 for Huracán, Franco Cristaldo is a bred of Boca Juniors, where he even won the last titles of his career. He reached the professional level in 2014 and was Argentine champion and of the Argentine Cup in 2015, when he played 14 games and scored one goal.

1 of 3 Franco Cristaldo in action for Boca Juniors, in 2015 — Photo: Getty Images Franco Cristaldo in action for Boca Juniors, in 2015 — Photo: Getty Images

The rapid rise at Boca Juniors took Cristaldo to Europe. In 2016, he played on loan for six months at Elche, from Spain: he scored one goal in 18 matches. In the same year, he went to Rayo Vallecano, a club for which he played 12 games and also scored a goal.

Cristaldo’s next steps were all in Argentine football. He passed through Defensa y Justicia, San Martin de San Juan and Central Córdoba until reaching Huracán, where he stood out the most.

This season, he scored twice in a 3-2 victory over River Plate, in early July, in an Argentine Championship game (see below).

The number 10 shirt can offer Santos characteristics that are still lacking in the squad commanded by coach Lisca. Several of his goals were scored after shots from outside the area. In highlights, Cristaldo also proves to be a creative midfielder.

Since the arrival of Fabián Bustos, Peixe has been using a no-socks breeding scheme. Last year, Fábio Carille even tested left-back Felipe Jonatan in the role, in addition to midfielder Vinicius Zanocelo. None of the tests went ahead.

2 of 3 Franco Cristaldo, from Huracán, is in Santos’ sights — Photo: Getty Images Franco Cristaldo, from Huracán, is in Santos’ sights – Photo: Getty Images

Faced with the lack of options, Santos sees a great need to hire a creative midfielder, exactly as Cristaldo proves to be. Now, the club is trying to meet Huracán’s requests to reinforce its team.

Before, Santos also had an eye on Colombian midfielder Quintero, from River Plate. In the market, the club is still looking for a right-back, and another Argentine is close: Lucas Blondel, from Tigre.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

+ Click here and learn all about Santos

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!