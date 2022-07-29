Brazil has first confirmed death from monkeypox

The Ministry of Health confirmed this Friday (29) the first death caused by the monkey pox (monkeypox) in Brazil. The information is from the G1 portal.

According to the publication, the death of a man with low immunity who had the disease was recorded in Uberlândia (MG).

This Friday, the Ministry of Health confirmed in a note that 1,066 cases of the disease have already been recorded in the country. São Paulo (823), Rio de Janeiro (124) and Minas Gerais (44) are the states with the highest number of infected.

Skin rashes are among the manifestations of monkeypox (Credit: Shutterstock)

Monkeypox was recently declared a public health emergency of international concern by the World Health Organization (WHO) on Sunday.

Despite the name, transmission to humans is mainly carried out by rodent animals. Between people, in the current outbreak, the main route of transmission has been through sexual contact, studies show. Most of those infected are gay and bisexual men, but health experts warn that anyone outside the risk group can also have the disease.

In addition to the sexual route, very close physical contact and respiratory droplets can transmit the disease.