Brusque coach reveals tactics to try to beat Cruzeiro; check out

Brusque coach Luan Carlos revealed the methods he will use this Saturday (30th), at 11 am, to try to beat Cruzeiro, the isolated leader of Serie B in the Brazilian Championship. In an interview for the Throw!, the commander stated that he opted for a more physical than technical style of play. The match will be held at the Augusto Bauer stadium, in Brusque-SC, and is valid for the 21st round.
“I think talking about a specific point that we can take advantage of to win the game is difficult. We know that Cruzeiro is a Serie A team and doesn’t feel so comfortable in a competition like Serie B. Perhaps, playing a typical Serie B game, with an increasingly aggressive level on the field, to make it as difficult as possible for the opponent’s way of playing”, stated Luan Carlos.
In a rapid way, among all the teams in the competition, the Fox has the highest average possession of the ball in its games (57%). However, the intense tactics, both offensively and defensively, could be influenced a lot due to the time when the confrontation will be played, at 11 am – time when the athletes suffer from the heat.
“Cruise, in addition to being the Serie B leader, is the team that most showed an evolution in terms of game standards and in relation to balance in such a competitive championship. They have been showing a disparity in terms of game quality, in terms of tactical system, in short, a team that fit in very well. They are not only favorites for access, but also for the title”, added Luan Carlos.