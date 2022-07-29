Brusque vs Cruzeiro: probable lineups for Serie B game

photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Pezzolano returns to Cruzeiro’s technical area after serving automatic suspension

Brusque and Cruzeiro will meet, this Saturday (30), at 11 am, for the confrontation for the 21st round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. The match will be played at the Augusto Bauer stadium, in the city of Brusque, in Santa Catarina.

At Raposa, Paulo Pezzolano heads the list of reinforcements for the clash against Santa Catarina. The coach returns to the technical area after serving an automatic suspension in the 1-0 victory over Bahia, in Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte, last Saturday (23).

On the field, the news is the return of defender Lucas Oliveira and midfielder Fernando Canesin. The two players were unable to play against Bahia due to gastroenteritis, contracted on the trip to the capital of Alagoas.

Cruzeiro’s biggest expectation, however, is in Chay. The 31-year-old attacking midfielder had his name published in the CBF’s Boletim Informativo Dirio (BID), this Thursday (28), and is ready to make his debut.

Serie B team signings for the second half Copete, striker (Bahia) – photo: Divulgao Igor Torres, forward (Bahia) – photo: Divulgao Fernandinho, forward (Brusque) – photo: Divulgao Paulo Baya, striker (Brusque) – photo: Disclosure Alisson Farias, striker (Chapecoense) – photo: Divulgao Mailton, right-back (Chapecoense) – photo: Divulgao Thoms Bendinelli, midfielder (Chapecoense) – photo: Disclosure Felipe Ferreira, midfielder (Chapecoense) – photo: Divulgao Paulinho Moccelin, striker (CRB) – photo: Divulgao Guilherme Lopes, side (CRB) – photo: Disclosure Lucas Poletto, striker (Cricima) – photo: Divulgao Bocanegra, defender (Cricima) – photo: Divulgao Fernando Viana, striker (Cricima) – photo: Divulgao Gustavo Cazonatti, midfielder (Cricima) – photo: Disclosure Marquinhos Cipriano, left-back (Cruzeiro) – photo: Publicity Bruno Rodrigues, striker (Cruzeiro) – photo: Divulgao Lus Felipe, defender (Cruzeiro) – photo: Divulgao Pablo Siles, steering wheel (Cruise) – photo: Divulgao Elton, striker (CSA) – photo: Disclosure Hctor Canteros, midfielder (CSA) – photo: Publication Rogrio, forward (CSA) – photo: Publicity John Mercado, striker (CSA) – photo: Disclosure Guilherme, striker (Grmio) – photo: Divulgao Lucas Leiva, midfielder (Grmio) – photo: Publicity Isaac, half (Guarani) – photo: Disclosure Jamerson, left-back (Guarani) – photo: Publicity Gustavo, steering wheel (Londrina) – photo: Divulgao Jonathan, forward (Nutico) – photo: Disclosure Souza, midfielder (Nutico) – photo: Divulgao Jobson, steering wheel (Nutico) – photo: Divulgao Paulo Victor, striker (Operrio-PR) – photo: Divulgao Getterson, striker (Operrio-PR) – photo: Disclosure Rithely, midfielder (Ponte Preta) – photo: Publicity lvis, midfielder (Ponte Preta) – photo: Publicity Leandro Barcia, striker (Ponte Preta) – photo: Divulgao Mateus Silva, defender (Ponte Preta) – photo: Publicity Lo Tocartins, forward (Sampaio Corra) Claudinei Oliveira, coach (Sport) – photo: Disclosure Alex Teixeira, striker (Vasco) – photo: Divulgao Sousa, midfielder (Vila Nova) – photo: Disclosure Renan Bressan, midfielder (Vila Nova) – photo: Disclosure Matheus Souza, forward (Vila Nova) – photo: Divulgao Neto Pessoa, forward (Vila Nova) – photo: Divulgao Kaio Nunes, striker (Vila Nova) – photo: Divulgao

The casualties for the match are defender Eduardo Brock (suspended); midfielder Willian Oliveira (right shoulder dislocation); midfielder Joo Paulo (injury to his right thigh); and forwards Jaj (injury to the left knee), Leonardo Pais (injury to the right foot), and Rafael Silva (injury to the right thigh). Defender Lus Felipe was not listed.

Therefore, the probable Cruzeiro for the game against Brusque has Rafael Cabral; Z Ivaldo, Machado (Wagner Leonardo) and Lucas Oliveira; Geovane Jesus, Neto Moura, Pablo Siles (Pedro Castro) and Matheus Bidu; Bruno Rodrigues, Luvannor and Edu.

Raposa leads Serie B, with 45 points out of a possible 60 (75% success).

brusque

Brusque has at least two important reinforcements for the duel against Cruzeiro. They are the right-back Par and the forward Fernandinho, who were absent in the 1-1 draw with Guarani, in the last round. The main casualty may be Crislan. The striker still has ankle pain and doubts.

photo: Lucas Gabriel Cardoso/Brusque Brusque finalizes preparation to face Cruzeiro

They are still recovering from their injuries: right-back Toty, defender Sandro and midfielder Diego Jardel. The Santa Catarina team has no suspensions for embezzlement.

“We’re going to face a defensive line of five and we need to make different moves to break through this blockade. We spent the whole week working on that,” he said.

A likely team has Jordan; Par (Edlson), Verton Alemo, Wallace, Airton; Rodolfo Potiguar, Balotelli; Alex Ruan and lvaro; Fernandinho and Alex Sandro (Gabriel Taliari).

Without winning for four games (three draws and one defeat), Brusque is 12th in the leaderboard, with 23 points.