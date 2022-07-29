C6 Bank launches novelty and will have credit for small entrepreneurs

C6 Bank intends to increase its product portfolio to serve legal entities (PJ). See how this feature will work

O C6 Bank intends to increase its product portfolio to serve legal entities (PJ). This opportunity will be provided through the PEAC It’s from pronampe to help entrepreneurs who have their own business. Fintech announced on Monday (25) that it will offer a credit service for:

MEI;

Micro-enterprises;

Small business;

Medium companies.

How do programs work?

The novelty seeks to help customers with annual revenues of up to R$ 300 million, depending on the modality. Thus, the Emergency Credit Access Program (PEAC) is intended for micro, small and medium-sized companies and was created during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pronampe (National Support Program for Micro and Small Businesses) is aimed at micro and small businesses. It is made available to an audience with annual revenues of up to R$4.8 million. The credit offer offered is R$ 150 thousand per borrower, with a maximum of 30% of the billing, with a fixed rate of 6% per year plus the SELIC value (basic interest rate of the economy).

Credit for C6 Bank companies

The new feature of C6 Bank aims to offer R$ 70 billion to entrepreneurs. What’s more, all hiring can be done in several ways. Through the application, chat, and through the financial institution’s internet banking. The option is expected to go live only in August 2022.

According to C6, the offer will be available to those who have an account with the bank. However, if new customers of the financial institution need to apply for credit, the possibility will be considered. It is important to remember that credit can be released to entrepreneurs only after analyzing the required documentation.

Monisi Costa, head of products and legal entity at the bank, informed that, with credit offered by PEAC and Pronampe, C6 Bank’s portfolio is more complete. In this way, it is possible to fulfill the commitment of a simpler journey for customers and also to support the development and growth of those who are PJ.

