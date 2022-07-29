‘Candy’: Good Star+ miniseries rescues brutal crime from the 80s

Star+’s “Candy” series tells the true story of a brutal murder. Credit: Star+/Disclosure

In 1980, a crime shocked the US by the violence and the people involved. Religious Candy Montgomery reportedly killed her church colleague, teacher Betty Gore, with 41 axes. Candy never admitted what happened in this way and said she acted in self-defense, but she had an affair with her friend’s husband and would have committed the crime when confronted about it. Books, documentaries and sensational TV shows have already told the story of Candy Montgomery and now, with the new wave of true crime content, the famous ‘true crimes’, it took a while for this case to become a product again. “Candy”, launched in Brazil by Star+, recreates the case in the form of a miniseries – HBO Max also launches this year “Love and Death”, based on the same case, but still without a confirmed date.

In “Candy”, Jessica Biel plays the protagonist, a woman adored by the brothers of the Methodist church she attended, a housewife dedicated to her home and children. The character is built entirely in opposition to Betty (Melanie Lynskey), a depressed woman, dealing with a newborn and who has little support from her husband, Allan (Pablo Schreiber), who works while traveling.

This construction is noticeable from the first scenes, set the night before the crime. Candy is shown rehearsing a biblical story alongside her husband, while Betty wakes up with the baby in tears; she gets up to take care of it while Allan calmly plays with the dogs and eats his breakfast without much worry.

The miniseries does not rush in the presentation, building characters and environments with good cadence, making the audience approach the two before the fact. The first episode is macabre and almost anti-climactic, concerned with building the public’s expectation for the crime. We see Candy leaving Betty’s house shaken and bloodied, but that’s all.

The non-linear storytelling works well in the initial episode, but it loses momentum over the course of the series. Obviously centered on Candy, unlike series that prefer the victim’s story, “Candy” has temporal comings and goings to meticulously build the protagonist’s case with Allan, a motive treated at the time as the main reason for the crime.

This slower pace has its pros and cons. On the one hand, it’s great at fueling expectation, getting us closer to the characters and their motivations, but on the other, it makes the narrative tiresome at times. Only the final episode, with the trial of the case and some liberties, breaks this cadence.

In choosing to tell Candy’s story, the series also chooses to create her as a more interesting character than Betty, portrayed as a caricature of the socially inept depressive. The victim is shown as a teacher hated by students and a wife who calls her husband’s boss screaming to complain about the schedules, leading the viewer not to get attached to her. On the other hand, to give impact to the fact and even to try to justify them, the text spends time showing Candy as a community leader, a key player in the city and always willing to help others; a bit sociopathic and narcissistic? Yes, but a model citizen.

The script for “Candy” takes creative liberties to give the miniseries more dramatic narrative arcs, but ignores some characters that could add layers to the series. We have the impression of being part of the jury, listening only to Candy’s story – Betty, after all, took 41 axes and didn’t have the opportunity to tell her version -, and her take on all the characters and events, an understandable textual choice, but that ignores the victim’s story.

“Candy” would be a more interesting and attractive series not only for the morbidity of ‘true crime’ if the text were more respectful of Betty, if the victim was the attraction as much as the murderer. In the end, the miniseries is efficient in what it sets out to do and delivers the bittersweet spectacle common to true crime narratives.