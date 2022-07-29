Captain America movie date announced and Daredevil series – ANMTV

This Saturday (23) the marvel studios participated in the famous Hall H of Comic-Con 2022 and made several announcements such as the new trailer for She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes and the first teaser for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The latter, by the way, will be the finalization of Phase 4 of the studio that was started with the miniseries Wandavision and, without wasting time, Kevin Feige announced Phase 5 and also a glimpse of Phase 6.

Phase 5 will start with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and will end with Thunderbolts. The new Daredevil series will also be part of; the third Guardians of the Galaxy feature; the Agatha Harkness series; the commented Captain America: New World Order, which will bring Sam Wilson in the Captain’s mantle, among others. Check out:

The first production to debut will be Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Check out the first poster for the film:

The project will see Paul Rudd reprise his role as Scott Lang, the Ant-Man, while Evangeline Lilly will be playing the Wasp. The duo will face Kang: The Conqueror and, probably, will have the help of Scott’s daughter who will be able to take on the mantle of Stature, a new heroine. The launch will take place in the US on February 17, 2023.

The production will be a Disney+ exclusive series and will have a star-studded cast, such as the return of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, in addition to Cobie Smulders and the presence of Oscar winner Olivia Colman, among others. It has already been mentioned that the content of the series will be similar to what was seen in Captain America: Winter Soldier, the premiere forecast is in the spring of 2023 in the northern hemisphere.

Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3:

The third film by the Guardians team will also be their last in the MCU, according to James Gunn himself. There will also be the appearance of Adam Warlock, played by Will Poulter and who had already been announced long ago. The production will hit theaters on May 5, 2023.

The series will again bring the character Echo, seen in Hawkeye, after she withdrew from the Kingpin’s organization. Echo will return to her hometown to better understand herself and, in addition to Kingpin, Daredevil will also make an appearance in the production. Echo premieres in summer 2023.

The second season of Loki will again see the god of lies working alongside Mobius, played by Owen Wilson, Sylvie will also return. Filming is already underway and the premiere is scheduled for the summer of 2023.

The production will join Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel; to Ms. Marvel by Iman Vellani and Monica Rambeau played by Teyonah Parris. The direction of the film is in the hands of Nia DaCosta and will again bring Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Jude Law as Yo-Rogg. The Marvels is expected to hit theaters on July 28, 2023.

The series starring Riri Williams is scheduled to premiere in the fall of 2023 and will star actress Dominique Thorne, who will make her first appearance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The reboot of the half-vampire and half-human hero is expected to hit theaters on November 3, 2023 and will feature the famous vampire hunter being properly inserted into the MCU with the role of actor Mahershala Ali and directed by Bassam Tariq. There is no information about the plot yet.

Previously called Agatha: House of Harkness, the new one titled Agatha: Coven of Chaos is expected to arrive on the Disney+ platform in winter 2023 and will again bring the beloved villain of Wandavision: Agatha Harkness. It has already been mentioned that the series should have the same tone of humor that was observed in the Scarlet Witch miniseries, however, there is no information about the plot.

The long-awaited return has been announced, Daredevil will have a new series on Disney+ and will be the production with the most episodes to date: 18 chapters. Vincent D’Onofrio is already confirmed to return as Kingpin, as well as Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock. The premiere will be during the spring of 2024.

Captain America: New World Order:

The new Captain America feature has finally been announced, being the first feature from Marvel Studios that will hit theaters in 2024, but precisely on May 3 of that year. The plot will see Sam Wilson wearing the Captain’s mantle that was already seen at the end of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

The feature that will close Phase 5 will be Thunderbolts, the famous team of villains from Casa das Ideias. There was already information that the feature was being produced, but only now the official confirmation came. There is still no information about the cast or plot and the premiere date is July 26, 2024.

Phase 6 will begin in November 2024 with the arrival of Fantastic Four in theaters. More Informations soon.