Ceará rejects São Paulo’s proposal to hire goalkeeper Richard – Play

O São Paulo is still in the market looking to hire a new goalkeeper for your main cast. And one of the names probed by Tricolor Paulista was that of goalkeeper Richard, from Ceará. The club contacted the Alvinegra board to seek the loan contract of the athlete.

However, the request was promptly refused by Ceará and the negotiations did not advance. Richard is well evaluated by Ceará’s board and coaching staff, who have no intention of releasing him at the moment. With a contract until the end of 2024, the 31-year-old goalkeeper is João Ricardo’s immediate reserve in the Brazilian Serie A.

In July, the América Mineiro also made an attempt to hire the alvinegro archer, and also owes the proposal rejected by the board. The goalkeeper has been in Ceará since 2019. Revealed by São Paulo, he has stints in clubs such as Paulista, Rio Claro, Água Santa and Paraná. At Alvinegro, he was part of the champion squad of the Northeast Cup in 2020.

Felipe Alves in Sao Paulo

According to ge.com, a new target for São Paulo is goalkeeper Felipe Alves. The club hopes to close the contract by this Saturday, the deadline for registration in the Copa Sudamericana.

Felipe Alves is on loan from Fortaleza to Juventude until the end of the year, but has not been a starter in the team.

Is this content useful to you?

