Chance of dying crushed by space junk is increasing

Thanks to increasingly efficient launches, our orbit is more littered with spent rockets than ever before, and these projects have advanced our knowledge of space, but they can come back to injure or kill someone.

A new study published in Nature Astronomy argues that natural objects like meteors pose less of a threat than a man-made object crashing to Earth and killing a person. The probability that one or more people will be killed by man-made space debris in the next 10 years is about 10%, the researchers say.

The study’s model was based on the assumption that a descending, uncontrolled rocket will have an impact area of ​​ten square meters.

When rocket boosters are abandoned after propelling the payload into space, “a substantial fraction of their mass survives the heat of atmospheric re-entry as debris,” the study explains.

“Many of the surviving pieces are potentially lethal, posing serious hazards on land, at sea and to people on planes.”

Fortunately, no one has been killed by a downed rocket booster or module, but there have been close calls and the wreckage of a Chinese rocket is expected to land later this week.

Researchers argue that governments and private space agencies are uncoordinated on the potentially global problem of falling rocket and spacecraft bodies.

“The 2018 UN Guidelines for the Long-Term Sustainability of Outer Space Activities ask national governments to address the risks associated with uncontrolled re-entry of space objects, but do not specify how,” the study authors write.

Monica Grady, professor of planetary science at The Open University, revealed in an article for The Conversation that nearly 90 million pounds of space dust settle harmlessly on Earth each year.

Professor Grady also highlighted a segment of the study that says latitudes home to large cities like New York and Beijing are three times less likely to be hit than latitudes where less powerful cities and countries reside.