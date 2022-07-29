CHECK OUT THE MAIN RELEASES OF STREAMINGS THIS WEEKEND

Brazilian romance, LGBT comedy, mystery and documentary for movie fans at premieres

Eduardo and Monica (Globoplay)

Trailer: https://youtu.be/NV5-4T4Ek0c

The greatest love story of Brazilian music arrives in its movie version this week on Globoplay. The unlikely romance between Eduardo and Mônica immortalized in the lyrics of the group Legião Urbana gains face in the film starring Gabriel Leone and Alice Braga, which tells the love story between the German-speaking medical student and the boy who was still in English classes. .

Although everyone knows this story well, the film is a delicious 80s romantic comedy that carries all the joy and challenges of the romance between the two in a light and nostalgic way. Directed by René Sampaio, who also transposed the song Faroeste Caboclo by Legião to the cinema, Eduardo e Mônica premieres this week on Globoplay.

Uncoupled (Netflix)

Trailer: https://youtu.be/OnU4io2UN-I

In the series Uncoupled, which arrives this week on Netflix, Neil Patrick Harris plays a man who finds himself single after 17 years of relationship. When the partner decides he doesn’t want it anymore, he suddenly realizes that the world has changed a lot since the last time he looked for a boyfriend. Now approaching 50, he will need to face ageism and rely on the support of his friends to navigate a new universe of dating apps and fashions he doesn’t know about.

From the creators of Sex and The City and Modern Family, the series promises lots of laughs and a bittersweet look at what it’s like to be gay and single at forty in New York.

Paper Girls (Amazon Prime)

Trailer: https://youtu.be/6zEQXhAi8f0

After Halloween 1988, four teenage friends are caught in the crossfire of a war between time travelers and end up transported to the future.

As they search for a way to return home to the past, they are confronted with their versions of the future, quite different from what they imagined it would be. To make matters worse, they end up being hunted by a kind of time travel police and will have to count on each other’s support to survive if they want to go back to the past.

Based on a successful comic, the Paper Girls series debuts this week on Amazon Prime.

Light & Magic (Disney+)

Trailer: https://youtu.be/WKAsdsKnctg

Movie fans can’t miss Light & Magic, which debuts this week on Disney+. Divided into 6 episodes, the docusseries takes the audience behind the scenes of Industrial Light & Magic, one of the biggest special effects industries in cinema in a never-before-seen access.

Viewers will learn about the magic of cinema from the eyes of George Lucas and will have a unique view of the company created to perform the special effects of the Star Wars saga and that ended up shaping modern cinema in the vision and inspiration of its creator, in a journey behind the scenes. of the company that inspired the entire special effects industry as we know it today.

With more than 350 films under his belt, such as Indiana Jones, Avengers and Pirates of the Caribbean, the creation of ILM has changed the way of making cinema until today and proved that nothing is impossible, and seeing how things happen behind the camera in this industry. it’s just magical.

