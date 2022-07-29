Chromecast with Google TV worth it? Meet the media center | media centers

Chromecast with Google TV is the fourth generation of the media center released in 2020. The device supports Ultra HD (4K), Dolby Vision and HDR resolution. The new version of the dongle has as a differential the compatibility with Google Assistant, personalized content for the user and a remote control with voice command. The device has not yet been launched in Brazil and the purchase in official stores is restricted to the international market.

Abroad, the product is sold for from US$ 49, around R$ 269 in direct conversion to the current currency exchange rate and without additional fees. Available in white, blue and pink, Chromecast with Google TV includes Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. Check below the main specifications of the model’s technical sheet and find out if it is worth importing or purchasing it on the unofficial market in the country.

🔎 Xiaomi announces box with Google Assistant and TV remote

2 of 9 Chromecast with Google TV was launched in the international market in 2020 — Photo: Disclosure / Google Chromecast with Google TV was launched on the international market in 2020 — Photo: Disclosure / Google

📝 Is it worth buying a Chromecast? Comment on the TechTudo Forum

Chromecast with Google TV data sheet

Release: September 2020

Official price: US$ 49 (official price), R$ 269 (current dollar exchange rate)

Maximum resolution: UHD (4K)

RAM memory: 2 GB

Internal storage: 8GB

Operating System: Google TV

Processor: Amlogic quad-core Cortex A55

Supported video formats: Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+

Connectivity: WiFi and Bluetooth

Remote control: yes

Google Assistant: yes

Dimensions: 16.2 cm long, 6.1 cm wide and 1.2 cm high

Weight: 55 g

Colors: white, blue and pink

3 of 9 Chromecast with Google TV is available in pink, white and blue — Photo: Disclosure / Google Chromecast with Google TV is available in pink, white and blue — Photo: Disclosure / Google

Chromecast with Google TV, which was released in 2020, got a new look and features a more modern design compared to its previous third-generation version. Available in white, blue and pink, the device has a structure made of plastic and has rounded edges. There is a short cable for connecting to the television. The dongle is 16.2 cm long, 6.1 cm wide and 1.2 cm high in its dimensions and weighs only 55 g.

A highlight of the new media center is the presence of a remote control, which follows the visual clean device and in the same color chosen for the dongle. The buttons allow content selection, interface navigation, volume adjustment, home and return. There are also two shortcuts that allow you to open Netflix and YouTube. The highlight is the exclusive button to activate the Google Assistant directly on the TV.

4 of 9 Chromecast controller with Google TV is powered by two AAA batteries — Photo: Disclosure / Google Chromecast controller with Google TV is powered by two AAA batteries — Photo: Disclosure / Google

Chromecast remote with Google TV dimensions are 12.2 cm long, 3.8 cm wide and 1.8 cm high. The accessory weighs about 63 g. The device supports Bluetooth and can also control soundbars and TVs with HDMI-CEC. Power is provided via two AAA standard batteries (toothpick battery).

5 of 9 Control of Chromcast with Google TV has voice commands and can control the TV — Photo: Disclosure / Google Control of Chromcast with Google TV has voice commands and can control the TV — Photo: Disclosure / Google

Chromecast with Google TV features basic settings that are present in competing media centers. Product specifications include a quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. The small amount of memory to store the contents is perhaps one of the main points of difficulty of the device. This is because the device’s system shares the same storage location as the applications, which may restrict the user experience, since it is possible to find more and more streaming apps available.

Google’s media center has an HDMI connection to connect to the television and a USB-C port to connect the device’s power cable. Still in connectivity, it is possible to find a Wi-Fi antenna (802.11ac), with support for the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands; and Bluetooth, which allows you to connect speakers, headphones and other peripherals.

6 of 9 Chromecast with Google TV — Photo: Disclosure/Google Chromecast with Google TV — Photo: Disclosure/Google

Google’s media center supports UHD (4K) resolution, which promises to deliver content with better visual quality. However, to consume content at full resolution, it is necessary to have a TV compatible with the format, HDCP 2.2 support and a high-speed internet connection, with at least 20 Mb/s.

Video formats described in the product datasheet still include Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HDR10+. As well as the resolution, to consume movies and series in High Dynamic Range (HDR), it is necessary to have a TV compatible with this format.

7 of 9 Chromecast with Google TV has an HDMI connection and USB Type-C port — Photo: Disclosure/Google Chromecast with Google TV has an HDMI connection and USB Type-C port — Photo: Disclosure / Google

The datasheet of the fourth generation of Chromecast indicates that the device maintains the Android TV operating system. The difference is the Google TV software, which runs on the system, initially in version 10. With this, the dongle promises a new interface that organizes movies and TV shows on the same screen based on the active streaming services, without need to switch between apps. In addition, you can receive personalized recommendations based on subscriptions and viewing history.

Users can also mirror the contents of their smartphone, notebook or tablet directly to the TV. But the main highlight of Google TV is its compatibility with Google Assistant. With the remote control with voice commands, the user can ask the virtual assistant for indications of movies, series or ask to play a playlist in music applications.

Features and content

8 of 9 Chromecast UHD resolution content with Google TV is only compatible with 4K TVs — Photo: Handout/Google Chromecast UHD resolution content with Google TV is only compatible with 4K TVs — Photo: Disclosure/Google

Google’s media center is a device that expands the functionality of the TV. With the dongle, it is possible to have access to various streaming services for series, movies and music. In addition, it is also possible to play with Google Stadia, the company’s game streaming service, and display photos from the Google Photos gallery directly on the television screen.

Chromecast with Google TV features top video streaming apps used by users such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Pluto TV, Apple TV+. The dongle also includes YouTube and the Brazilian app Globoplay. In the audio part, you can find options like Spotify, Tidal and YouTube Music. In addition to TV, the media center features apps from Facebook, Twitch, Tastemade, Google Photos and Google Meet.

Another difference between Chromecast and Google TV is compatibility with other smart devices. With Google Assistant and remote control with voice commands, it is possible to turn the device into a control center to control other smart devices in the house.

9 of 9 Chromecast with Google TV is available for official purchase only in the international market — Photo: DIvulgação/Google Chromecast with Google TV is available for official purchase only in the international market — Photo: DIvulgação/Google

Chromecast with Google TV has not yet had an official launch in Brazil. With this, the alternatives to buy the device are to resort to the international market or acquire it through unofficial sources. Abroad, the product has a suggested price of US$ 49, around R$ 269 in direct conversion to the current exchange rate.

In the video below, see tips for those who want to buy a Chromecast