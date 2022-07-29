Church investigates priest for mass at sea and shirtless

A priest drew attention in Italy, which is experiencing a wave of heat, when celebrating a mass in the sea on Sunday (24). Don Mattia Bernasconi performed the ritual shirtless and used a float as an altar, in the Italian province of Crotone. Faced with the repercussion, the Catholic Church decided to open an investigation to investigate his conduct.

According to The Guardian, the deputy pastor of youth ministry at the parish of San Luigi Gonzaga in Milan, Don Bernasconi, and high school students were at a camp. The young volunteers were from the anti-mafia association Libera, which manages land confiscated from the mafia.

As it was Sunday, the day of the liturgy and the last day of the trip, and due to the high European heat waves, they were in doubt about where to celebrate Mass, due to the heat.

After realizing that it was impossible to use the pine forest at the campsite, which was already occupied, the idea came up: “It was very hot, so we said to ourselves: why not in the water? A family listened to us and gave us their inflatable mattress, that we turned into an altar. It was beautiful, even though we were sunburned”, explained Don Mattia.

Investigated for offense to religious institution

The Archdiocese of Crotone condemned the priest in a statement published on its website: “The Eucharistic celebration has a particular language, it is done with gestures and symbols that it is right to respect and value. of decorum and attention to symbols”.

Bishop Mattia released yesterday a letter sent to the archdiocese, apologizing.

“The symbols are strong, it is true, and they are eloquent. There was a certain naivety in not giving them their due weight. I humbly apologize from the bottom of my heart for the confusion caused by the images released in the press,” he said.