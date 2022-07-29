Civil War | Directors defend themselves from criticism for lack of color in the film

One of the few complaints audiences have about Captain America: Civil War is its lack of color, which is defended by the film’s directors.

talking to the vanity fairJoe and Anthony Russo say that the film’s plot itself has a raw tone, and that its shades of gray have a lot to do with the morality of its characters, who are fighting each other without knowing who they really are anymore.

In addition to talking about the lack of color in Civil warthe duo even explained the reason for making the scene of the battle between the heroes at the Berlin airport, confirming that such an initiative was taken to save civilians from being injured in the sequence of scenes.

“This film has a raw tone. The idea behind it was that all these characters were slipping into this morally gray area. They didn’t understand their identities. They, you know, were in conflict with each other. So we wanted to use a place where, you know, the civilians weren’t running away while they were fighting each other. We didn’t feel like they could recover from that. So we chose an airport runway.” – Said Joe Russo.

READ TOO

Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, Captain America: Civil War It’s one of the top movies in the entire MCU.

In Captain America: Civil War, Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) is the current leader of the Avengersa supergroup of heroes formed by Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), Vision (Paul Bettany), Hawk (Anthony Mackie) and War machine (Don Cheadle).

the attack of Ultron made politicians look for some way to control superheroes, as their actions affect all of humanity. Such a decision puts the captain America on a collision course with Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), the Iron Man.

The film is available in the national catalog of Disney+.