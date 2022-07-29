Conventions confirm candidates for October elections – O Popular Digital

With the start of party conventions for the choice of candidates who will be in the dispute for the vote of Brazilians in the October 2 elections, Mogi Mirim begins to know who intends to represent the municipality in Alesp (Legislative Assembly of the State of São Paulo) or in the Chamber Federal. For now, five names have been made official and will compete for a seat for deputy.

For state, there are already two confirmed names. And there are two women: Deputy Mayor Maria Alice Mostardinha and Mayor Sônia Módena. Maria Alice will run for Patriot, whose state convention took place on Saturday, 23, in São Paulo. Sônia will compete for a seat at Alesp for the PSD. The party’s convention was held on Friday, the 22nd, also in São Paulo.

“We are on this journey together. I want to be the representative of Baixa Mogiana, of the animal cause, of women! Our quest is for the development of our region, for public safety, for people’s quality of life! Shall we go together?”, announced the councilor on her social media shortly after her name was confirmed among the party candidates in the state of São Paulo.

Who also intends to join Maria Alice and Sônia in the dispute for the state is the former municipal server João Victor Matta Dias Ferreira. Affiliated with the PDT, Matta held a commissioned position as a sector advisor in the government of Paulo de Oliveira e Silva (PDT) at the Government Secretariat. He resigned in June in order to run. The PDT state convention, which should make Matta’s name official, takes place on August 4, in São Paulo.

Federal Chamber

Three names appear as an option for votes for Mogimirians to represent the city in Brasília. During the state convention on Friday, the PSD made official the name of the engineer and licensed president of Crea-SP, Vinicius Marchese, for the federal dispute. Born in Mogi Guaçu, Marchese has lived in Mogi Mirim for about 10 years.

“Despite being 38 years old, my history with São Paulo is long. After all, it’s been 16 years touring this state and understanding how engineering can contribute to improving people’s lives. Now, we want to expand our work. At the National Congress it is possible to have a broader view of demands and solutions for each region”, commented Marchese.

On Saturday, the 23rd, it was the turn of former councilor Manoel Palomino to receive confirmation of his name for the October elections. “I am very happy with the officialization of my candidacy for federal deputy by Progressista. It’s the beginning of a new phase and your support was fundamental for me to get here. I hope I can continue to count on everyone’s support so that I can have the honor of representing Mogi Mirim and all of Baixa Mogiana in Brasília, since our region has not had a root representative for decades”, highlighted Palomino on his social networks.

Finally, on Sunday, the 24th, the Podemos state convention defined businessman Ricardo Braga as a candidate for federal deputy. Braga is the partner-owner of Flor D’Aldeia, a real estate development that is being implemented in Mogi Mirim in the region of Chácaras São Marcelo. In his social networks, the businessman showed enthusiasm for the new moment in his life.

“Politics needs serious people, truly committed and who look at human beings with due respect, affection and attention. We fight for actions, answers and solutions. I had the grateful satisfaction of making my current job, housing and subdivisions, a tool for social transformation in Mogi Mirim, a dear land where I have lived for years”, he stressed.

Party conventions continue until August 5th. Afterwards, the parties have until August 15 to register candidates in the Electoral Court, since the next day the electoral campaign begins.