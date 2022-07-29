Core i7-13700K appears in test with higher performance and power consumption

i7 and i5 Raptor Lake are compared to their Alder Lake equivalents in leaked test

After many leaks showing the (possible) performance of the Intel Core i9-13900K CPU, now it’s time to take a look, albeit unofficially, at what the i7-13700K and i5-13600K are capable of doing. Leaked tests published on the Chinese website Bilibili show the performance differences compared to the i7-12700K and i5-12600K.

Regarding the SKU specifications, the i7-13700K has 16 cores (8P+8E) and 24 threads and operates at about 400 MHz faster than the i7-12700K. The Core i5-13600K is a 14-core (6P+8E) and 20-thread CPU and runs at 300 MHz more compared to the i5-12600K.

Specifications Raptor Lake CPUs

Core i7-13700K 16 cores (8+8)/24 threads – 3.4 / 5.3 GHz – 54 MB Cache, 125W (PL1)/225W (PL2)*

Core i7-12700K 12 cores (8+4)/20 threads – 3.6 / 5.0 GHz – 25 MB Cache, 125W (PL1)/190W (PL2)

Core i5-13600K 14 cores (6+8)/20 threads – 3.5 / 5.1 GHz – 44 MB Cache, 125W (PL1)/180W (PL2)*

Core i5-12600K 10 cores (6+4)/16 threads – 3.6 / 4.9 GHz – 20 MB Cache, 125W (PL1)/150W (PL2)

*based on unofficial information so far

The review presented here was done with qualifying exemplary SKUs (QS), which are the closest SKUs to the final product.

In the CPU-Z benchmark, the i7-13700K has about 10% more single-core performance compared to the i7 Alder Lake. The four extra cores of the Raptor Lake CPU guarantee an increase between 32% and 34% when it comes to multi-core workloads.

The i5-13600K, in single-core, had an almost irrelevant increase in 5% compared to the equivalent Alder Lake SKU. The performance boost in multi-thread was even greater than that achieved by the i7, reaching 40%.

DDR5 memories make Intel Raptor Lake CPUs at least 11% faster in benchmark

However consumption rose more than the performance increase proportionally speaking. In the AIDA64 FPU test, the i7-13700K consumed about 55W more compared to the i7-12700K, reaching 243 W. Between the two Core i5s, the Raptor Lake SKU consumed almost 30 W more than the Alder Lake CPU.

The reveal of the first Intel Core Raptor Lake processors is expected at Intel’s Innovation event taking place on September 28 with the launch happening weeks later, according to rumors.

