Crimes of the Future uses sex and organs to think about the present – 07/13/2022 – Illustrated

“Crimes of the Future” is a film about inner beauty. But inner beauty according to David Cronenberg may not be exactly what you’re thinking — it’s inner beauty. From inside the human body. And, more precisely, of a changing body.

We are in the future, but Cronenberg goes back to his roots here —to the mutating being that men have always been, and even more so since the Canadian takes care of them.

In this case, Saul Tenset, played by Viggo Mortensen, along with Caprice, played by Léa Seydoux, is an artist of mutation, who has already acquired notoriety for the exposure of his innards. But he wants to take things further. It’s not easy. Man needs to adapt to the future, and Tenset intends to be a beacon of the changes to come.

It’s a curious future. The film works on a certain ambiguity — while it proclaims Tenset’s fame (or he and Caprice proclaim it, in any case), it is always on the edge of marginality that he finds himself. Nothing reminiscent of a detective movie, but his movements are always shrouded in mystery. It seems that the art he practices is not exactly official.

The world as Cronenberg conceives it binds us above all to a scenography of walls sometimes grimy, sometimes peeling, dirty places, aged buildings. Nothing that makes us look forward with great confidence to that future in which the transformation of the body becomes art. Or maybe this is all a strange encounter between the ancient and the archmodern, with a symptomatic smell of dead things.

Brute art, as it deals with a kind of evolutionary disorder, at the same time that Saul Tenset seeks to tame the rebellion that breaks out in his body, which makes him a kind of herald of the new times, a new man. It’s not the only one, although that’s what the film follows closely. But he intends to compete for the best original organ with no known function. A kind of Oscar of that time, in which, as one character says, “the body was saying it was time for a change”.

It’s as if Cronenberg has grown tired of the discreet, interior mutations —in the classic sense—of his characters in recent films.

And feel the need to return to the mutant group, which lives in a state of agonizing euphoria —that is, quite paradoxically—the pain and delight of being at the forefront of human evolution. They are the protagonists of great art

Cronenberg returns here and is the “bad boy” of cinema. He is that artist free from all law, willing to touch the depths (literally) of being. As, incidentally, he recalls another character, “they are evolving away from the human path.”

It’s cheeky and somehow brutal. But not without humor. It is not by chance that a character as familiar to the present as Doctor Nasatir, a cosmetic surgeon, suddenly appears in this strange picture of things. Isn’t cosmetics, a promising and lucrative branch of medicine, a frightening nightmare for the most strict dermatologists?

Small insertions like this make us wonder if, apart from his fertile imagination, Cronenberg doesn’t already see the disturbing signs of these innocent transformations that are perhaps taking us “away from the human path”?

marathon A guide with tips for movies and series to watch on streaming

Hard to say. As always, Cronenberg doesn’t let the sense settle, gain some stability. He also does not affirm — he questions, he returns us to perplexity.

What can we say, for example, of the boy who, in the first scene of the film, starts to eat a plastic bucket? What about the mother who kills the child, or rather, “the thing”, as you refer to it?

David Cronenberg’s cinema was never, in one way or another, a very simple exercise. It requires the spectator to give him what he gives us. It’s a challenge. But he doesn’t lack genius.